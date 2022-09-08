Letters to the Editor: A Faustian bargain, Propositions 26, 27; Congrats to Lompoc Concert Association; Valadao vote on Inflation Reducation Act questioned

SANTA CRUZ—A man hoping a new set of California laws would ease his lengthy prison sentence will have to wait a while longer while his case is appealed. Vincent Marquez, now 65, was in court on Aug. 26 for his resentencing hearing. He is one of hundreds across the state who stand to have their sentences reduced thanks to Senate Bill 483, which retroactively removes 1- and 3-year enhancements for previous offenses, and Penal Code 1170.1, which invalidates other enhancements.

