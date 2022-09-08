Letters to the Editor: A Faustian bargain, Propositions 26, 27; Congrats to Lompoc Concert Association; Valadao vote on Inflation Reducation Act questioned

Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos
Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
syvnews.com
Editorial Cartoon: Empty boots
State Assembly candidate announces SLO County endorsements
Nohrden running for new district that includes three counties: San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz. – Vicki Nohrden, candidate for California Assembly District 30, recently announced that she has received additional endorsements from San Luis Obispo County leaders. Nohrden has support from community leaders and elected officials throughout the...
NBC Bay Area
Prop 26 vs Prop 27: Sports Betting Measures on November Ballot in California
There’s lots of interest on sports betting and soon, voters will decide how people in California can bet on it. Dueling propositions, 26 and 27, are on the November ballot and the stakes couldn’t be higher. At the San Francisco Athletic Club Wednesday night, Craig Waver was enjoying...
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
kcbx.org
State allocates money to Land Conservancy of SLO County for land preservation
The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County has received a $360,000 grant from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency said the goal is to preserve about 300 acres of San Luis Obispo County land and its surrounding ecosystem. The land preservation is between the Santa Lucia...
Psychiatric patients often spend days in SLO County ERs waiting for treatment
“We talk a lot about mental health in this county, but nothing ever happens,” Tenet Health Central Coast’s CEO said.
syvnews.com
'Velkommen igen to Solvang Danish Days': Third maid to preside over annual festival
Santa Ynez High School senior Aleena Madrid will join the ranks of 84 Danish Days maids that came before her as the annual festival celebrates its 85th year in Solvang. The 17-year-old will preside over this year's Danish Days event as the 2022 Solvang Danish Days maid alongside 2020 and 2021 Danish maids Isabella Lopez and Kayla Bandel, respectively.
syvnews.com
Deadline Friday to comment on scope of Santa Barbara County Housing Element EIR
Santa Barbara County residents and agencies have only until Friday to provide comments about the scope and content of an environmental impact report on the Housing Element update due in February. The proposed Housing Element must show the state the county is capable of accommodating 5,664 new housing units over...
Living Full Throttle: Remembering Aviator Sherman Smoot
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Friday, Sept. 2, the aviation community lost one of its own when Sherman Smoot died in a plane accident in Kern County. Smoot was piloting his Yakovlev Yak-11, named “Czech Mate,” in preparation for the upcoming Reno Air Races, held yearly in September.
POLITICO
The anti-nuclear activist whose dreams were just dashed
Rochelle Becker has been trying to close Diablo Canyon since before it opened. The executive director of the San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility has been raising safety and cost arguments against Pacific Gas & Electric's nuclear plant on the central California coast for 45 years, largely about the risk of an earthquake causing a release of radiation.
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850. The post Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
syvnews.com
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Calif. Gold Rush towns in peril as huge flames erupt from Mosquito Fire
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
pajaronian.com
Man’s quest for freedom denied, for now
SANTA CRUZ—A man hoping a new set of California laws would ease his lengthy prison sentence will have to wait a while longer while his case is appealed. Vincent Marquez, now 65, was in court on Aug. 26 for his resentencing hearing. He is one of hundreds across the state who stand to have their sentences reduced thanks to Senate Bill 483, which retroactively removes 1- and 3-year enhancements for previous offenses, and Penal Code 1170.1, which invalidates other enhancements.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
syvnews.com
Local restaurateurs Karen, Jimmy Loizides acquire Mosby Winery in Buellton
Mosby Winery & Vineyard in Buellton was recently sold to local restaurateurs Karen and Jimmy Loizides who are set to partially reopen the refreshed property they've renamed Vega Vineyard & Farm. The reopening, set for Wednesday, Sept. 28, is part of a phased launch where guests are invited to an...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
