Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
msn.com
Zillow stock gains after Jefferies says company has 'attractive setup into 2023'
Shares of Zillow Group Inc. were headed nearly 6% higher in Thursday afternoon trading. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated his bullish view of the online real-estate company earlier Thursday, writing that he saw "upside potential" for the third quarter based on housing data. He remains upbeat about Zillow's long-term story given the company's investments in areas like touring, financing, and seller services, as well as a partnership with Opendoor. "We also believe Z's dominant share of [real-estate] traffic provides various pathways to above-market growth," Colantuoni wrote. "While macro concerns could keep the stock rangebound [near term], we see an attractive setup into 2023 stemming from near-trough valuation, a 7% FCF [free-cash-flow] yield, and potential improvement in housing data." Zillow shares have declined 42% so far this year as the S&P 500 has lost 17%.
msn.com
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Broadcom Could Get Pricier As This Analyst Sees Robust Demand, Improving Margins
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Broadcom Inc AVGO and a $725 price target reflecting technology leadership with Tomahawk 4/5, growing Software, industry-leading margins, and FCF. Mizuho hosted AVGO's CEO Hock Tan, CFO Kirsten Spears, and IR Ji Yoo. Rakesh noted strong demand with a continued leading market...
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in September
AT&T, Cisco, and HP are safe-haven plays in a stormy market.
3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Industries like cloud computing, autonomous driving, and AI continue to expand regardless of near-term road bumps. Companies selling to these industries will also prosper. Therefore, investors should target high-quality semiconductor...
Market Volatility Falls Further As US Stocks Settle Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday as investors digested recent hawkish comments from Fed officials. Markets are now expecting the Fed to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at this month's policy meeting. Data released Thursday showed jobless claims dropping to a three-month low last week. The European Central...
Here's Why This Analyst Maintains Kraft Heinz As A Top Pick
Mizuho analyst John J. Baumgartner reiterated the Buy rating on the shares of Kraft Heinz Co KHC with a price target of $48.00. The analyst said that the market jitters about food industry pricing and tighter consumer budgets moderating demand at a faster rate are causes for investor concerns. Baumgartner...
SFGate
Legendary China bets unwind as Buffett, SoftBank sell
For early backers, they've been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and BYD. But now big-name investors who've made billions from these shares are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China's biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government's grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.
investing.com
BofA Cuts Automotive Stocks as Supply Chain Issues Likely to Persist
A BofA Securities analyst downgraded automotive stocks American Axle (NYSE:AXL), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) on Friday as they revised forecasts for the sector. American Axle & Manufacturing was downgraded to Neutral from Buy, CarMax was cut to Underperform from Neutral, and Sonic Automotive was downgraded to Underperform from...
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
The future looks promising for this beaten-down chipmaker.
Benzinga
Peering Into Taiwan Semiconductor's Recent Short Interest
Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has fallen 10.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 23.53 million shares sold short, which is 0.45% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Zscaler, DocuSign, Virgin Galactic, Kroger and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Zscaler — Zscaler surged 21.9% after reporting strong earnings in its most recent quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share on $318 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenues of $305 million.
