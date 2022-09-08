Read full article on original website
Related
PJ Harvey announces career-spanning boxset, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
PJ Harvey shares details of the final release in her reissue series, the 59-track box set, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
guitar.com
Jack White to release live album recorded on current tour
Jack White has announced the release of a live album titled Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour, which will be available this Autumn through his Third Man Records label. Recorded during his current tour, the release will feature three vinyl LPs, each of which feature a different assortment...
The Comet Is Coming Share Video for New Song “Technicolour”: Watch
The Comet Is Coming have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. It’s titled “Technicolour,” and with it comes a video directed by Charlie Robins. Take a look below. Along with saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings (aka Shabaka), the ensemble includes drummer Max Hallett (aka...
Guitar World Magazine
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Steve Lacy 'Gemini Rights' Ushers In A New Era Of Heartbreak Melodies
Steve Lacy, Compton-born producer/singer/songwriter, never tries too hard to create profound sounds. The complexity in his compositions lies in the way he narrates his experiences, which breed atmospheric, instrumental-heavy projects like Apollo XXI and The Lo-Fis. His latest album, Gemini Rights, is no different, and yet, the reception to it has been unlike anything Lacy has experienced.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
Vogue
Debbie Harry & Chris Stein Look Back On Blondie’s Wild Ride
For those who came of age listening to Top 40 radio at the end of the 1970s, the sounds of Blondie offered a singular glimpse into New York’s glittery underground during one of its most artistically fecund eras. Classic tracks like “Rapture”, “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me” were a potpourri of glam, punk, power pop, disco, rap and experimental noise that sounded different from anything that had come before. Because of the band’s fluid musicianship, visual reinvention and extraordinary front woman in singer Debbie Harry, Blondie proved to be the most successful NYC-based band of the decade – and one rivalled only by The Velvet Underground and Suicide as the most influential of any era.
loudersound.com
Kate Bush is on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale now!
Plus Mikael Akerfeldt, Kraftwerk, Jade Warrior, Crippled Black Phoenix, Long Distance Calling, Six By Six and more... Kate Bush graces the cover of the new issue of Prog as we present her 40 greatest songs, as chosen by her prog peers from King Crimson, Marillion, Opeth, The Anchoress, Porcupine Tree, Eivor, Jane Weaver and more... And of course we also explore the strange phenomena of Kate's current resurgence thanks to Stranger Things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
guitar.com
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material
The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
Kerrang
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
Reissue of John Lee Hooker’s ‘The Healer’ Slated for Release (Featuring Bonnie Raitt)
A reissue of John Lee Hooker’s popular comeback album, The Healer, has been scheduled for reissue on new 180-gram vinyl and CD. The 1989 work, which has been out of print for more than a decade, is slated to drop on October 28. The record features guest appearances by...
NME
Santigold – ‘Spirituals’ review: fearless sonic pioneer leads the pack once again
It’s too often the fate of the sonic pioneer to be subsumed by their own innovation, unable to escape the monster they created. In the late-‘00s, alongside M.I.A., Santigold – aka Santi White – was pivotal in dove-tailing rap, pop and dancefloor anthems such as ‘Creator’, ‘Say Aha’ and ‘L.E.S. Artistes’ with experimental future-trash electronics. Now everyone is doing it and, just four albums on from her 2008 debut ‘Santogold’, Santi is merely part of the herd that she herself set stampeding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit
Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
George Harrison Was Proud of His Slide Guitar Work on a ‘Cloud Nine’ Track
George Harrison was proud of his slide guitar work on a particular song on his 1987 album, 'Cloud Nine.' Here's what George had to say.
Charlie Benante teases new Anthrax music
The Anthrax drummer has shared a teaser of new music on his social media
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video
Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
‘I think the king is but a man’: why we, like King Charles, always reach for Shakespeare’s words
The new monarch is quick to quote the playwright, but given the bard’s genius with simple language, who wouldn’t?
Showbiz411
Record Biz in Sales Slump as Top 10 Albums Sell Fewer Than Half a Million Copies– Including Streaming!
The record business is in a massive sales slump. No big new releases has led to a near standstill on the charts. This week’s number 1 album, by Bad Bunny, sold just 100,000 copies — and was the only album to sell that number. Everything else in the...
Styx: "We’ve never moved totally away from our love of prog".
Dennis De Young and Tommy Shaw argue that despite the big hits, Styx always had a proggy heart
Comments / 0