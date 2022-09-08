An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials say. The case confirmed over the weekend in Defiance County has affected roughly 3 million chickens, that’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The egg-laying farm has started euthanizing all of its flock, officials confirm. The highly pathogenic disease has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months with cases in Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin within the past week. There also have been several detections in western states over the summer.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO