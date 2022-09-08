Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person shot, seriously hurt Friday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Around 10:15 Friday night, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting they were told about in the 3500 block of Owaissa Way on the city’s near southwest side, not far from Foster Park. When officers arrived, they say they found one...
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on the city’s north side. Fort Wayne police dispatchers tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News it happened around 8:05 in the westbound lanes of Dupont Road near Parkview Plaza Drive not far from Parkview Regional Medical Center. They tell us a person on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur flood mitigation celebrates milestone, preparing city for climate change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A project that’s been in the works for 25 years took another step forward Thursday. The people who run the flood buyout plan in Decatur purchased their 100th property. Decatur Mayor Dan Rickord says the project has continued under 4 different...
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
WANE-TV
US 30 traffic flowing again after semi rollover
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway. Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Teens Sent to the Hospital for Injuries Following Rollover Crash Sunday Evening
On Sunday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 3,000 block of S. Knoll Road for a rollover accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 19 yr. old, Alan Krug, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Krug was traveling northbound on Knoll Road, when he lost control of his vehicle on the gravel portion of the roadway and traveled off of the east side of the roadway where the vehicle overturned several times in a cornfield before coming to rest.
WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
WANE-TV
Courts: Woman killed in 2021 shooting possibly a gang hit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed. Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.
wbnowqct.com
In Defiance County
An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials say. The case confirmed over the weekend in Defiance County has affected roughly 3 million chickens, that’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The egg-laying farm has started euthanizing all of its flock, officials confirm. The highly pathogenic disease has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months with cases in Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin within the past week. There also have been several detections in western states over the summer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries In 6-Vehicle U.S. 30 Crash
Only minor injuries were reported from a six-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 30 and Parker Street in?Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Brant A. Jones, 44, Hartford City, was driving a fully-loaded dump truck westbound on U.S. 30 approaching Parker Street. Jones looked down to pick up his soda and when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
Recycling Today
MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter
MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
wbnowqct.com
Heads Up Motorists
The Fulton County Engineer’s office has announced a pair of road closures. County Road 10, between County Road H and County Road J, will remain closed for 21 days. County Road 7-2, between County Road H & County Road J will remain closed for that same timespan, as well.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Hyde Brothers Booksellers mourns passing of owner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the largest bookstores in Indiana, located here in Fort Wayne, is mourning the loss of its owner and manager. Hyde Brother Booksellers officials announced on their Facebook page that Tasha Bushnell has sadly passed away. “A knowledgeable and dedicated bookseller at Hyde Brothers...
