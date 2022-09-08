Scientific Breakthrough Against COVID-19: Antibodies Identified That May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unnecessary

A new study explains why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others. Many people are currently catching COVID-19. Luckily, the majority of them are experiencing only mild symptoms. However, for some people, the disease takes a much more severe cause and our understanding of the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some individuals than others.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO