Medical Science

Scientific Breakthrough Against COVID-19: Antibodies Identified That May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unnecessary

By Tel Aviv University
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago
Ter
2d ago

So all those medical personnel and scientists who said this from the beginning and were “cancelled” and shunned maybe were correct after all???

Brad Legotti
2d ago

🥱 I tried to follow the science but there simply wasn't any🤔 and then I followed the money 💲 and that's where I found the science💯

Gdubya
2d ago

Recently had Covid, if that's what you want to call it. Ran a fever for a few days and that was basically it. 4 of the 6 people in my home passed it around. We're unvaccinated and perfectly fine. Don't need the vaccine, and I'm glad we didn't get it.

scitechdaily.com

Why Is COVID Worse for Some People Than Others?

A new study explains why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others. Many people are currently catching COVID-19. Luckily, the majority of them are experiencing only mild symptoms. However, for some people, the disease takes a much more severe cause and our understanding of the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some individuals than others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint

Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE

