wlen.com
Adrian Receives Second Structural Engineering Report for Riverview Terrace; Still no Scope of Work Identified
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, though residents located at the City-owned Adrian Inn will be able to remain in their rooms by paying about $300 for their monthly rent. If people would like to stay in their current hotel (not at the Adrian Inn), they will pay the normal nightly rate.
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
Emergency water valve repair shuts off water, closes road in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Crews are working to repair a water valve in Bowling Green, rendering a section of road closed and water shut off for some residents. W. Wooster Street between Haskins and Winfield is closed during the emergency repair. Water is shut off to the impacted residence. The repair is estimated to last three to four hours.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group
Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
wlen.com
Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
wlen.com
Adrian Trash Tote Discussion: Ordinance Changes Introduced to Commission
Adrian, MI – New totes…new rules…the Adrian City Commission read a draft ordinance change at their regular meeting Tuesday night regarding trash tote storage in the city. Some residents have been leaving their bins at the curb, as explained by City Administrator Greg Elliott…. So where will...
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
wbnowqct.com
Heads Up Motorists
The Fulton County Engineer’s office has announced a pair of road closures. County Road 10, between County Road H and County Road J, will remain closed for 21 days. County Road 7-2, between County Road H & County Road J will remain closed for that same timespan, as well.
The Poultry Site
Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County in the US state of Ohio, according a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ashland County outbreak involved 640 non-poultry birds in a backyard...
wbnowqct.com
Worker Hurt On 69
A highway maintenance worker is injured on an I-69 overpass. Indiana State troopers responded in DeKalb County. First units on the scene discovered that a highway worker had been struck by a vehicle. The victim…identified as Yancy Anderson, of Knox, had been trimming weeds along the County Road 11A overpass at I-69. While he was attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert Kahlke, of Garrett. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, of Auburn. Anderson was taken to a hospital on Fort Wayne, in serious condition.
13abc.com
Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
wbnowqct.com
In Defiance County
An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials say. The case confirmed over the weekend in Defiance County has affected roughly 3 million chickens, that’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The egg-laying farm has started euthanizing all of its flock, officials confirm. The highly pathogenic disease has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months with cases in Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin within the past week. There also have been several detections in western states over the summer.
conceptcarz.com
Record crowds, over $25 million sold and a $3.3 million Duesenberg Model J define Worldwide's expanded Labor Day weekend sale at home in Auburn
Worldwide reminded collectors why Auburn, Indiana, is one of the most important auction destinations on the global calendar over Labor Day Weekend, presenting an expanded and revitalized three-day sale that pulled enthusiastic crowds in record numbers and delivered $25 million in sales at an 89% sell-through rate. High sale fittingly went to the catalogue cover car, an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe with original engine, body, chassis, and firewall, never before offered for public sale, that sold for $3.3 million in a packed and energized salesroom. A rare and exceptional 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 'Gullwing' Coupe sold for $1,700,000. 'Auburn is where it all started, the birthplace of the classic car auction business, 'said Rod Egan, Principal and Chief Auctioneer.' We set out to pay homage to that heritage in the right way, to honor and uphold the tradition, while improving on the overall quality, look and experience, and the results speak for themselves.' The Auburn Auction ran from September 1-3 at Worldwide's Auburn headquarters, a state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility on a 30-acre site that also played host to a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meets that thronged with thousands more enthusiasts over the weekend.
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Sept. 7, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Fremont, Ohio and Hillsdale, Michigan areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be.
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
