Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
Wanted Woman Arrested In Connection to Suitland Summer Robbery
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery in Suitland, authorities say. Tanijah Evon Lee was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the robbery of a victim in the 3900 block of Suitland Road on Saturday, July 30, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say that...
D.C. Suspects Who Robbed And Assaulted Victim Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an robbery and assault...
D.C. Police Arrest Gunman Who Fired At Cops, Fled To Roof
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was was arrested yesterday after firing a gun...
popville.com
Shooting in Columbia Heights and Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
Police Impersonator Sentenced For Assault During Robbery Of Man, Mother In Bryans Road
It will be a decade behind bars for a man with a violent history who posed as a police officer in a tactical vest and robbed a Maryland family at gunpoint, Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced. Suitland resident Clyde William Peterson, 52, has been sentenced to...
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
mocoshow.com
Man Arrested for July Shooting at Dash In Gas Station
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani, of Silver Spring, with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring.
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
Police: 13-year-old arrested, charged after several shots fired at group of middle school boys
GREENBELT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly firing shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys as they were walking home from school in Greenbelt, according to police. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Greenbelt Police were called to Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, less than a mile...
Five Arrested for Illegal Possession of a Handgun in Clarksburg
Several young adults in Maryland are facing charges after being busted by police with illegal weapons and drugs following a gathering in Montgomery County, authorities announced. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrests of five suspects under the age of 24 on Friday, Sept. 9 after they were caught...
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
Two Busted With Drugs, Illegal Weapons In Two Separate Stops In Two Days In Maryland: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after being busted during separate traffic stops in Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the agency announced that Waldorf residents Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, and Darren Rodriguez, 36, are both facing multiple charges after being stopped by officers during two different incidents in Charles County.
arlnow.com
Police: Woman threatened store employee in Courthouse with knife
(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A pair of incidents involving local businesses and armed suspects were reported in today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report. One happened on the 2000 block of Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. “The female victim was standing outside a business when...
16-year-old arrested for Laurel carjacking
LAUREL, Md – A 16-year-old boy from Laurel was arrested by the Prince George’s County...
Man who allegedly threw woman out of a car arrested on malicious wounding charges
ARLINGTON, Va. — After months of investigation, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in the injury of a woman who was allegedly thrown from a car by the driver in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested by Arlington Police...
New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
WJLA
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting in Southeast DC; search for suspect vehicle underway
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A man is dead and three others are left hurt after a quadruple shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, police said. Four men were found at the scene shot, the Metropolitan Police...
Suspect Apprehended After Pistol-Whipping Woman, Crashing Into Patrol Car In Waldorf: Sheriff
A wild scene played out in the parking lot of a busy Maryland shopping center when a man allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and totaled a police cruiser before being struck and injured by responding sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Prince George’s County resident Keith DeWayne Nickens, Jr., 20, of Accokeek,...
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
