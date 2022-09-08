ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

Shooting in Columbia Heights and Truxton Circle Last Night

“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Man Arrested for July Shooting at Dash In Gas Station

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani, of Silver Spring, with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
#Police
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Two Busted With Drugs, Illegal Weapons In Two Separate Stops In Two Days In Maryland: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after being busted during separate traffic stops in Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the agency announced that Waldorf residents Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, and Darren Rodriguez, 36, are both facing multiple charges after being stopped by officers during two different incidents in Charles County.
WALDORF, MD
arlnow.com

Police: Woman threatened store employee in Courthouse with knife

(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A pair of incidents involving local businesses and armed suspects were reported in today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report. One happened on the 2000 block of Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. “The female victim was standing outside a business when...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WASHINGTON, DC
