Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
Louisville nonprofits hope to raise $50,000 at charity golf scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tish Frederick is the founder and executive director of a Louisville nonprofit aimed at helping girls who are victims of bullying. She started Beautiful As You Are (BAYA) in 2014 as a way to help her daughter. "She was a self-harmer," Frederick said. "She tried to...
Nonprofit shares essential supplies to community at park in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville families feeling the weight of inflation got a boost Friday. 4 Good Community, a nonprofit from Henderson, Kentucky, hosted an event at California Park. The nonprofit uses a remodeled school bus designed to hold essential supplies for more than 1,000 people. Resource bags were given...
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
YMCA hosting annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend. The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location. The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on...
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood
A refurbished newspaper stand will offer free feminine products. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville.
Latest proposal by Metro Council aims at accessibility, camping on city property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is taking a closer look at the issue of camping on city property. The latest proposal is aimed at accessibility. After a city homeless camp was cleared because of a miscommunication back in the winter of 2021, Metro Council approved new rules for the process, adding a risk assessment and 21-day minimum relocation notice to those in an established camp.
Norton hosts 'Celebration of Courage' honoring those impacted by cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event kicks off Saturday morning, but the festivities began with a party Friday evening. The health care system hosted its Celebration of Courage ahead of the ride to honor cancer survivors, families and caregivers, and to remember those who lost their battles.
Flood-prone green space in Louisville's California neighborhood to be turned into park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A green space in the California neighborhood was transformed into a park for the community, bringing new life to an area of Louisville once plagued by flooding. Thirteen years ago, homes near the intersection of South 23rd and Maple streets were underwater as Louisville saw as...
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
Butler High students plant thousands of flags in honor of 9/11 victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor. To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
After union win, Heine Brothers workers eager to bargain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a rainy afternoon in late January, Sabrina Lindsey and Ben Bridgman sat in a café in downtown Louisville, discussing their mutual frustrations with their employer, Heine Brothers Coffee. Bridgman Googled, "Union in Louisville," and the two baristas decided to drive to south Louisville to...
Middletown Family Fun Festival returns for 50th anniversary starting Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend. The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
Online registration now open for 2023 Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for the GE Appliances and Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon. Online registration started at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, for the race that's set for Saturday, April 29. This year marks a major milestone for Kentucky’s largest road race as the...
Demolition to begin on New Albany's Riverview Towers in October
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month. The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
Lanesville Heritage Weekend celebrates almost 50 years of good old-fashioned small town fun
LANESVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The Southern Indiana town of Lanesville is celebrating small town life in a big way. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Lanesville Heritage Weekend. The 47th Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival on September 8th through the 11th celebrates small town life. See how farmers lived one hundred...
University of Louisville receives grant for robotics manufacturing program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville received funding to help students prepare for jobs of the future. UofL received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education, which will be used to launch the Robotics and Additive Manufacturing Pathways to Success program. UofL plans to buy more...
Old Louisville Live free concert series returns to Central Park this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free concerts are returning to Central Park in Old Louisville. The Old Louisville LIVE concert series picks back up this Saturday, Sept. 10, with a performance by Mike Tracey and the Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz group from 5-7 p.m. There will be food trucks and concessions...
TARC workers reject new contract deal, calling offer 'insulting'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers with the Transit Authority of River City have rejected a new contract deal. TARC called the deal its "best and final offer," but union workers called the offer "insulting." Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, the union representing more than 430 TARC workers, said Friday...
