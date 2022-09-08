ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Oldham County, KY
Oldham County, KY
Louisville, KY
YMCA hosting annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend. The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location. The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Latest proposal by Metro Council aims at accessibility, camping on city property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is taking a closer look at the issue of camping on city property. The latest proposal is aimed at accessibility. After a city homeless camp was cleared because of a miscommunication back in the winter of 2021, Metro Council approved new rules for the process, adding a risk assessment and 21-day minimum relocation notice to those in an established camp.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Norton hosts 'Celebration of Courage' honoring those impacted by cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event kicks off Saturday morning, but the festivities began with a party Friday evening. The health care system hosted its Celebration of Courage ahead of the ride to honor cancer survivors, families and caregivers, and to remember those who lost their battles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Butler High students plant thousands of flags in honor of 9/11 victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor. To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
LOUISVILLE, KY
After union win, Heine Brothers workers eager to bargain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a rainy afternoon in late January, Sabrina Lindsey and Ben Bridgman sat in a café in downtown Louisville, discussing their mutual frustrations with their employer, Heine Brothers Coffee. Bridgman Googled, "Union in Louisville," and the two baristas decided to drive to south Louisville to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Middletown Family Fun Festival returns for 50th anniversary starting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend. The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Demolition to begin on New Albany's Riverview Towers in October

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month. The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
NEW ALBANY, IN
TARC workers reject new contract deal, calling offer 'insulting'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers with the Transit Authority of River City have rejected a new contract deal. TARC called the deal its "best and final offer," but union workers called the offer "insulting." Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, the union representing more than 430 TARC workers, said Friday...
LOUISVILLE, KY

