Worker Hurt On 69
A highway maintenance worker is injured on an I-69 overpass. Indiana State troopers responded in DeKalb County. First units on the scene discovered that a highway worker had been struck by a vehicle. The victim…identified as Yancy Anderson, of Knox, had been trimming weeds along the County Road 11A overpass at I-69. While he was attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert Kahlke, of Garrett. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, of Auburn. Anderson was taken to a hospital on Fort Wayne, in serious condition.
In Defiance County
An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials say. The case confirmed over the weekend in Defiance County has affected roughly 3 million chickens, that’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The egg-laying farm has started euthanizing all of its flock, officials confirm. The highly pathogenic disease has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months with cases in Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin within the past week. There also have been several detections in western states over the summer.
