Bruce Springsteen, The Lumineers to perform at Stand Up for Heroes 2022 benefit in NYC

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Boss is back!

Bruce Springsteen is set to keep the tradition alive by returning for this year’s Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York City.

Springsteen will perform at the 16th annual charity gig on Nov. 7 in David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts alongside some special musical and comedic guests.

The “Born In The U.S.A.” hitmaker will be joined by comedian Jon Stewart, as well as performances by The Lumineers, Broadway star Amber Iman, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, and Iliza Shlesinger, with more to be announced.

Singer Bruce Springsteen will perform in Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts event.
The gig will raise funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation in support of veterans. The organization’s mission is “to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive.”

“After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet,” said Bob Woodruff, co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

“Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service.”

Since it kickstarted in 2007, the organization has raised more than $65 million for injured veterans and their families.

With 15 years under its belt, the annual event has seen an array of stars grace the stage each year.

The Lumineers will be among the many performers alongside Bruce Springsteen at the Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York City.
The one constant that has remained is Springsteen, who has performed at each event so far.

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes benefit starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.

Tickets are on sale now.

