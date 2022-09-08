ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Buy-and-Hold Dividend Machines

Federal Realty Trust is the only REIT on the short list of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of payout bumps. Realty Income has steadily increased its monthly dividend payment. American Tower will be more insulated from a possible recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com

OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3

Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains

Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
investing.com

GN Store Nord AS Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - GN Store Nord AS reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. GN Store Nord AS announced earnings per share of kr2.72 on revenue of kr4.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of kr2.19 on revenue of kr4.8B. GN Store Nord...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 16.38% to $0.82 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 166.2K, which is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
