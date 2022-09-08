Read full article on original website
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
These 3 Stocks Are Buy-and-Hold Dividend Machines
Federal Realty Trust is the only REIT on the short list of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of payout bumps. Realty Income has steadily increased its monthly dividend payment. American Tower will be more insulated from a possible recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3
Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Reinvesting dividends from these stocks could double your principal in about six years.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Why Zscaler Is Trading Higher By Around 19%, Here Are 44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares jumped 34.8% to $2.6918 after the company announced a $10 million repurchase program. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 27% to $1.38. Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) rose 21.6% to $1.8607. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. IperionX Limited (NASDAQ: IPX) gained 20% to...
3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
Putting $50 to work with dividend stocks can get you started on the road to a lifetime of passive income.
GN Store Nord AS Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com - GN Store Nord AS reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. GN Store Nord AS announced earnings per share of kr2.72 on revenue of kr4.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of kr2.19 on revenue of kr4.8B. GN Store Nord...
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty glows green this year while most REITs are rolling in the red.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 16.38% to $0.82 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 166.2K, which is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
