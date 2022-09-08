ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continues for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
Mikhail Gorbachev's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president to lead the former Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, CNN reports. He was the leader of the USSR, which stretched far but centered around Moscow – now the capital of Russia — from 1985 until 1991. Gorbachev was a beloved leader, breaking the mold of Soviet politicians. While many were seen as cold and distant, Gorbachev had a warm and charismatic personality. The former president is best remembered for being an integral player in the ending of the Cold War.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
