fox13news.com
Andrew Warren files reply in federal court after DeSantis requests dismissal of lawsuit
TAMPA, Fla. - Attorneys for ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a reply in federal court Friday, continuing his legal battle to regain power after Governor Ron DeSantis suspended him in early August. The reply addressed arguments made by the governor's lawyers and his request made last week to...
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
alachuachronicle.com
DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
click orlando
Florida medical boards to discuss rules restricting transgender treatments of children
TALLHASSEE, Fla. – A joint committee of the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine is scheduled to meet Sept. 30 to discuss a draft rule that could restrict doctors from providing treatments to transgender people under age 18. The meeting, which will be held...
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
fox13news.com
Bay Area families join legal challenge to Florida rule over transgender care
Two Tampa Bay families say access to healthcare shouldn't be denied because someone is transgender -- but they say that's what Florida's Medicaid program is doing. A new policy is no longer covering gender-affirming treatments and medications, so they've joined a lawsuit challenging that.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
Andrew Warren pushes back against Florida sheriffs’ support of suspension
fox13news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association backs DeSantis' decision to suspend Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
Florida puts restrictions on medical marijuana use
The Florida Department of Health issued an emergency ruling on medical marijuana to limit amounts and dosage. Some patients worry about what this could mean for future usage.
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
fox13news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association sides with governor over Andrew Warren suspension
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist campaign across Florida as pair sits in a statistical tie in race for governor
TAMPA, Fla. - With 62 days left to go before Election Day both Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are rallying support among crucial voting blocks. On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis was in Dover accepting the endorsement of the "Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPAC." The group calls DeSantis "a friend to Florida's farmers."
DeSantis: ‘Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned in Hillsborough County alongside a group of Florida farmers, promising to keep the state free.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ are often bad boaters
“They’ll learn, that’s fine,” DeSantis added.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Florida Election Supervisor comments on Gov Desantis election arrests
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports on the Governor’s own words and reaction from the head of FL’s Election Supervisors Association.
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
