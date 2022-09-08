ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orlando Weekly

UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
South Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
fox13news.com

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist campaign across Florida as pair sits in a statistical tie in race for governor

TAMPA, Fla. - With 62 days left to go before Election Day both Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are rallying support among crucial voting blocks. On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis was in Dover accepting the endorsement of the "Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPAC." The group calls DeSantis "a friend to Florida's farmers."
