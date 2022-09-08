OUT TO LUNCH BREAK: It’s a gorgeous, temperate Thursday in Worcester, and there’s a crowd on the Worcester Common listening to the reggae-soul stylings of the Alchemystics at the final Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers' Market series of the year. This one had been postponed, in fact, because of a heatwave, but it’s so beautiful outside that it feels like this is how it was meant to be in the first place. Certainly, it’s an appreciated moment of joy in what has been kind of a rough week, particularly after a contentious primary election that pitted normal political allies against one another. That’s still the topic of conversation all over town, of course, but here it seems like a distant memory. I grab a BBQ Sundae from the Big T's Jerky House food truck, and settle in at a table to listen to music and, when the band takes an intermission, watch breakdancing from the Orphanage Movement dance crew. For just a moment, the sun is shining and all the headaches of local and national politics seem a little distant.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO