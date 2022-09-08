ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
CBS Pittsburgh

USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife

PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread...
NBC News

Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

More than 26 million free meals were served to students every day because of a federal free school lunch for all program that started during the pandemic. Now, that program is ending and families must apply for meal coverage, but only certain incomes meet the requirements. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda spoke with families directly impacted and looks at how one school district is trying to meet the need.Aug. 22, 2022.
Agriculture Online

Pandemic aid helped families’ nutrition and well-being — report

Temporary increases in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “highly positive impact on overall family well-being” and made it easier for low-income families to afford sufficient and healthy food, according to two reports released on Tuesday by Hunger Free America. But as these supports were gradually withdrawn, respondents reported skipping meals and struggling to feed their families.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey

It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
modernfarmer.com

The Future of Breadfruit in the Fight Against Food Insecurity

As climate change impacts the prominence of staple foods across the globe, breadfruit might become the new bread and butter of starchy crops. Breadfruit—a starchy, seedless fruit that blossoms from a tree in the mulberry family—has a flavor that resembles that of chestnut or artichoke, and it is a prominent part of diets in the South Pacific and other tropical regions. As evident by its name, the fruit’s flesh has a bread-like texture and is often prepared similarly to a potato.
