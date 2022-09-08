As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

Read full article on original website
Washington state school district goes on strike
Educators in a Washington state school district went on strike Friday because the teachers' union and the Ridgefield School District (RSD) remain at loggerheads following months of collective bargaining negotiations. It's not the only school district in Washington state that went on strike this week. Seattle teachers also walked. In...
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day
SOCIAL CIRCLE – First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes reins
ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the longtime public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said. Sequence analysis of wastewater surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found...
GOP’s Nikki Haley stumps for Gov. Brian Kemp
ATLANTA — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hit the campaign trail Friday with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, praising the Republican for reopening Georgia businesses during the pandemic earlier than most of his counterparts. “The courage we have seen from Gov. Brian Kemp has been extraordinary,” Haley told reporters...
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
