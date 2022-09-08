ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantagh, NY

fox5ny.com

Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students

LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mayor wants MTA to revamp LIRR station

Crumbling concrete, weakened overpasses, rusting rebar. It’s a fact of life at the Valley Stream Long Island Rail Road station, Mayor Edwin Fare says. But that kind of deterioration is dangerous — and exactly why intervention is needed. And fast. Fare took his battle right to the source...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
boropark24.com

MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade

Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

MTA posts 'bus ambassadors' across Bronx bus stops to assist commuters

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority deployed bus ambassadors across the Bronx Thursday to help travelers navigate the Bronx bus redesign that launched in June. The redesign includes 13 major route changes, two new routes and many changes to bus stops and schedules. MTA pamphlets have QR codes that people can scan to see any changes of their route mapped out.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95

Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments

Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater

Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday

The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY

