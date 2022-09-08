Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
News 12
Jersey Proud: Injured Newark firefighter leaves hospital to a hero's reception
A firefighter who was injured on the job was discharged to a Jersey Proud reception on Friday. Capt. Dayon Cobbs of the Newark Fire Department wheeled out of St. Barnabas in Livingston to the sound of bagpipes playing and an applause in the background. Cobbs was injured Aug. 13 during...
Herald Community Newspapers
Mayor wants MTA to revamp LIRR station
Crumbling concrete, weakened overpasses, rusting rebar. It’s a fact of life at the Valley Stream Long Island Rail Road station, Mayor Edwin Fare says. But that kind of deterioration is dangerous — and exactly why intervention is needed. And fast. Fare took his battle right to the source...
boropark24.com
MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade
Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
News 12
MTA posts 'bus ambassadors' across Bronx bus stops to assist commuters
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority deployed bus ambassadors across the Bronx Thursday to help travelers navigate the Bronx bus redesign that launched in June. The redesign includes 13 major route changes, two new routes and many changes to bus stops and schedules. MTA pamphlets have QR codes that people can scan to see any changes of their route mapped out.
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx community is coming together to help a mother and her daughter after a fire swept through their home. The support of Carolina Lobeto’s community helped her overcome the devastating loss and rebuild her life. Lobeto was at the park with her daughter when she got a devastating call […]
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
News 12
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn
Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
News 12
Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater
Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
FDNY: 7 hurt in multi-car crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, several seriously
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp injured seven people — several seriously — and sparked a large emergency response Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Hylan and Locust Avenue, according to an official from the FDNY’s...
3 dead after car crashes into utility pole by Long Island firehouse
Three men were killed when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Long Island Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.
News 12
North Fork police urge patience as fall activities bring crowds out east
Police on the North Fork are asking the community to be patient as fall activities bring more crowds out east. This time of year could be a double-edged sword for the community because of the traffic due to apple and pumpkin pickers. For business owners, it's when they make the...
longisland.com
Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday
The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
News 12
Police: 3 killed when vehicle strikes utility pole on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven
Three people were killed in a crash on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven, police say. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck a utility police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die
The family spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress. Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.
