Blinken announces $2 billion in US military aid for Ukraine, other European nations threatened by Russia

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) — Blinken announces $2 billion in US military aid for Ukraine, other European nations threatened by Russia.

CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
The Associated Press

Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — As other nations see the impact of U.S. weapons in the Ukraine war, the Pentagon is getting more requests for them, including the high-tech, multiple-launch rocket system that Ukrainian forces have successfully used against Russian ammunition depots and other supplies, Defense officials said Friday. Bill LaPlante, the department’s under secretary for acquisition, told reporters that the Pentagon has been working with the defense industry to increase production lines to meet both U.S. and international demands for certain weapons. And he said some countries have already begun asking about buying the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. As a result, he said, the U.S. has to both replace the HIMARS systems it sent to Ukraine — at a projected cost so far of about $33 million — but also predict the future demands in foreign sales. According to the Pentagon, the department is already working to replace about $7 billion in weapons and equipment that was taken off the shelves so it could be delivered quickly to Ukraine. Of that, about $1.2 billion has already been contracted, and roughly half of that was for Stinger missiles.
The Guardian

Russia buying millions of rockets and shells from North Korea, US intelligence says

Russia is buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to support its invasion of Ukraine, according to a newly declassified US intelligence finding. A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Monday that the fact Russia’s defence ministry had turned to Pyongyang demonstrated that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
The Associated Press

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counteroffensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south. Zelenskyy’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of substantial territory in recent days. “The Russian army in these days is showing the best that it can do — showing its back,” the president said. “And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

