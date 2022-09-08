ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Flooding slows down traffic numerous Westchester parkways

Heavy rain created dangerous road conditions across the Hudson Valley and slowed traffic on numerous parkways in the region this morning. County police say the southbound Bronx River Parkway at the County Center reopened shortly before 8 a.m. The Hutchinson River Parkway was closed southbound at East Lincoln because of...
News 12

Mount Vernon cuts ribbon on new Parent Resource Center

The Mount Vernon School District is not quite a full week into the new school year, but there are already big changes happening. In addition to a new superintendent and updated security measures, the Mount Vernon STEAM Academy held a grand opening today for its new Parent Resource Center. School...
