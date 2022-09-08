Read full article on original website
News 12
Flooding slows down traffic numerous Westchester parkways
Heavy rain created dangerous road conditions across the Hudson Valley and slowed traffic on numerous parkways in the region this morning. County police say the southbound Bronx River Parkway at the County Center reopened shortly before 8 a.m. The Hutchinson River Parkway was closed southbound at East Lincoln because of...
News 12
A new era to begin in Mount Vernon as Memorial Field gets ready to reopen
It is the beginning of a new era in Mount Vernon as a landmark once left to neglect and decay has been rebuilt and is set to reopen later this month. Memorial Field was once the pride of the city, but the stadium was in need of major renovations when it closed in 2010.
Shelter dogs arrive in New Jersey from the South to find their forever homes
New Jersey welcomed more than 50 shelter dogs to the state as they arrived at Morristown Airport.
PETS・
Infrastructure study reveals millions of dollars available for local projects have gone untapped, unspent
It's no surprise our infrastructure needs repair, but as News 12 found out, there's plenty of money to fix those problems that is not being spent.
News 12
Thieves attempt to break in, steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's next-door neighbor, police say
Thieves tried to break in and steal the Land Rover of Gov. Phil Murphy's next-door neighbors in Middletown Sunday, according to the police report exclusively obtained by News 12. Police say two men were seen trying to kick in the garage of the governor's neighbor around 3:30 p.m. Someone spotted...
News 12
Mount Vernon cuts ribbon on new Parent Resource Center
The Mount Vernon School District is not quite a full week into the new school year, but there are already big changes happening. In addition to a new superintendent and updated security measures, the Mount Vernon STEAM Academy held a grand opening today for its new Parent Resource Center. School...
News 12
Public workers rally outside State House to protest health care premium increase
Members of 14 public worker unions rallied outside the New Jersey State House in Trenton on Tuesday to protest against a 20% increase in health care premiums. The group says that the increase could cost families hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year. “They’re outraged. They’re absolutely outraged,” says...
News 12
NJCRC: Workers can use marijuana on their own time, businesses can have drug-free workplace
The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission has released new guidance about recreational marijuana in the workplace. The CRC says that workers have the right to use marijuana on their off-time but adds that businesses also have the right to keep a drug-free workplace. “Employers have the right to maintain a drug-free...
