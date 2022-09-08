ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Official in custody over journalist’s death: Las Vegas police

By Caroline Bleakley, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles into custody on Wednesday, hours after investigators searched his home in connection with Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s stabbing death.

Sources told Nexstar’s KLAS in Las Vegas that Telles will be charged with one count of murder. He was taken into custody with self-inflicted wounds.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside of his home on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3. Metro police said he was killed on Friday morning. They had released video and images of the suspect and the suspect’s possible vehicle, seen below.

Police spent much of Wednesday at Telles’ home, which is located near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. Investigators did not say what they found if anything.

Officers left the home around 2 p.m. and Telles returned shortly after wearing a white paper suit. Sources told KLAS that Telles had been with investigators.

Las Vegas motorist on cocaine kills driver high on meth: cops

German, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had reported in May on the turmoil in Telles’ office that included “allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office,” according to German’s story on May 16.

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in June’s primary after the stories were published.

On Telles’ Twitter feed, there are several posts where he refers to German. In one tweet on June 18, he wrote:

“Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ. #onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died. 😂 @LVRJ #LasVegas”

In another tweet on the same day, he wrote:

“Wife hears rustling in the trash* Her: ‘Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?’ Me: ‘No, dear. Look like it’s @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.’ Oh, Jeff… 😂 @LVRJ #LasVegas”

Telles last tweeted July 3, claiming he lost his primary due to a “[manufactured] scandal.”

Police towed a dark-red SUV from Telles’ home on Wednesday afternoon, one day after investigators released a photo of a similar car seen driving away from the murder scene.

