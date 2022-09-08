When Franco Zeffirelli’s film Romeo and Juliet hit the big screen in 1968, it became a popular sensation largely based on the fact that the star-crossed lovers were portrayed by actors close in age to Shakespeare’s characters. Leonard Whiting was 17 and Olivia Hussey 15 – at the time, the youngest ever to play those parts in a movie. Audiences of the day were used to much older, established thespians being cast as the young protagonists, on the assumption that teenagers simply lacked the experience to be convincing in the lead roles. Although neither Hussey nor Whiting went on to a stellar acting career afterwards, Zeffirelli’s gamble paid off: His Romeo and Juliet was a huge hit, especially with Shakespeare novices, and is still remembered by many as the “definitive” screen version.

PHILIPSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO