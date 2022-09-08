Read full article on original website
waovam.com
Days of Caring in Knox County Set for Next Week
Knox County is one week away from the annual United Way “Days of Caring.” The effort will be held on Thursday and Friday of next week at various locations across Knox County. Usually, the Days of Caring event is set for late September to early October. However, United...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
waovam.com
Omicron Specific Vaccines Available for Any Interested, Through KC Health Department
The Omicron variants of Covid-19 continue to spread across the area, with Knox County one of the hardest-hit areas. Knox County Health officials urge everyone to stay prepared with the latest booster shots to battle the new Covid strains. County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford lays out the various new Omicron strains that are affecting people across the area. Lankford reminds everyone Knox County is a hot spot for the newest Omicron variants.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
waovam.com
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
waovam.com
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
waovam.com
LHS Homecoming Set for September 23rd
Vincennes Lincoln’s annual Homecoming celebration is set for Friday, September 23rd. The LHS Homecoming celebration is among the biggest and best across Indiana. The traditional Homecoming Parade will happen around 3:45 that afternoon. Also, Homecoming activities will happen before and after the game at the Riverfront Pavilion. Some nearby streets will also be closed on the 23rd as part of the Homecoming celebration.
witzamfm.com
California Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper– Julia Taylor has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of- state workers to move to Dubois County.
waovam.com
KCPL to Hold Homecoming Party on the Porch
The Knox County Public Library will present a musical Homecoming Party on the Porch on Saturday, September 24th. The concert will use the porch of the McGrady-Brockman House at 7th and Hart in Vincennes. Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole will perform on the day following the annual Lincoln High School...
wamwamfm.com
wamwamfm.com
Adopt-a-thon Tomorrow For Pet Appreciation Week
Pet Appreciation Week continues this week, and a local group is doing their part to make sure the shelter dogs find a new home. Daviess County Friends for Animals will host an Adopt-A-Thon tomorrow with several dogs looking for a loving home. Gary Mattes with Friends for Animals says our local animal shelter is full…
Vigo Co. residents ask to Tox-Away items
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend, September 10, Vigo County Solid Waste Management will help residents get rid of hard-to-dispose items. The organization is holding its Tox-Away Day and accepting items like tires, old appliances and electronics. Documents can also be shredded and VCSWM is now offering glass recycling. The only chemicals being accepted […]
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
MyWabashValley.com
The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame 2022
Please join us to honor these musicians 12pm to 6pm, September 18, 2022 , Zorah Shrine, 420 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Tickets are $15 and available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 So. 25th St, State Farm Insurance at 400 E Margaret Ave Suite A.
waovam.com
Toyota Boshoku Indiana Suffers One Night Shutdown Due to Illness from Fumes
Fumes from a concrete floor sealant are believed to be responsible for several employees of Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Gibson County becoming ill Wednesday evening. The Facebook page of Princeton Area Fire Fighters Local 1634 says the fumes caused headaches, difficulty breathing, and blood pressure issues. Multiple ambulances were called...
waovam.com
Christopher Carper, 56, Vincennes
Christopher E. Carper, 56, of Vincennes passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Christopher was born on May 17th, 1966 in Stuttgart, AR, to Glenn D. Carper & Sharon (Simmons) and Larry Yeida. Chirstopher spent his time riding motorcycles, fishing, playing bingo and spending time with his friends and family. Those...
waovam.com
VFD Puts Out Small Fire at Long John Silver’s in Vincennes
Vincennes Fire crews were called to Long John Silver’s on Sixth Street this morning to put out a small fire inside the structure. Just after ten a-m, firemen found and extinguished the small blaze. No damage was reported from the fire. Crews stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes to clear smoke from the building, and ensure no further problems.
freedom929.com
SPECIAL SUNDAY MORNING CEREMONY
(OLNEY) All are invited to this Sunday’s 21st Anniversary 9/11 Tribute in downtown Olney. The commemoration ceremony Sunday morning will take place along Main Street, between the Richland County Courthouse and the Olney VFW, starting at 8:30, with the posting of the colors. The large American flag will begin its ascent at 8:44 and reach the top at 8:46, acknowledging when the first of the World Trade Center Towers was struck. Following a short message from Sheriff Andy Hires, Fire Chief Rusty Holmes will conduct a Bell Ringing Ceremony, remembering those who were lost. The flag will then begin its descent at 10:28 to acknowledge the collapse of the North Tower and the ceremony ends. The Olney Fire Department, Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Ambulance Service, and all local first responders will be supported by the Olney VFW Honor Guard and the Illinois Chapter #3 of Rolling Thunder. Everyone is invited out this Sunday morning.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer. No bond was set. Joshua Jackson, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
