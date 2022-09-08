(OLNEY) All are invited to this Sunday’s 21st Anniversary 9/11 Tribute in downtown Olney. The commemoration ceremony Sunday morning will take place along Main Street, between the Richland County Courthouse and the Olney VFW, starting at 8:30, with the posting of the colors. The large American flag will begin its ascent at 8:44 and reach the top at 8:46, acknowledging when the first of the World Trade Center Towers was struck. Following a short message from Sheriff Andy Hires, Fire Chief Rusty Holmes will conduct a Bell Ringing Ceremony, remembering those who were lost. The flag will then begin its descent at 10:28 to acknowledge the collapse of the North Tower and the ceremony ends. The Olney Fire Department, Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Ambulance Service, and all local first responders will be supported by the Olney VFW Honor Guard and the Illinois Chapter #3 of Rolling Thunder. Everyone is invited out this Sunday morning.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO