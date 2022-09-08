Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
A "Parentless" 16-Year-Old Was Denied An Abortion Because A Court Ruled She's Not "Mature" Enough
A pregnant and "parentless" 16-year-old may be forced to give birth against her will after a Florida court ruled she's not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. "The trial court found ... that [the teenager] had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently...
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of...
The Ridiculous Reason A Michigan Board Said No To A State Abortion Referendum
Republicans on the panel blocked the measure after Michiganders showed their support for it en masse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Voters will determine whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, the state Supreme Court declared Thursday, settling the issue a day before the fall ballot must be completed. Abortion rights would be guaranteed if the amendment passes on Nov. 8. A 1931 state...
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Federal judge appears likely to block restrictive Idaho abortion law
A federal judge suggested Monday that he's likely to grant the Justice Department’s request to temporarily block an Idaho abortion law that is set to go into effect this week. Judge B. Lynn Winmill heard arguments on the DOJ’s request for a preliminary injunction Monday and said he would...
Michigan Supreme Court: Abortion amendment must appear on ballot
Tiny spaces and cries of gibberish are not enough to derail an effort to explicitly enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, according to a ruling issued Thursday by the state's highest court. The ruling, the court's first dealing at all with abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the national constitutional right to an abortion afforded under Roe v. Wade, means Michiganders will have the chance to amend the state Constitution when they cast their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect
Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening. The opinion did not make a determination regarding the law banning abortion after […] The post Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Indiana special judge takes up abortion ban challenge after 2 judges recuse themselves
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon has agreed to preside over a lawsuit brought by abortion providers challenging the state's abortion ban after two judges recused themselves from the case. A near-total ban on abortions is set to go into effect in Indiana on Sept. 15. Plaintiffs...
Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision
A Hamilton County judge said he needs more time to decide whether or not to put a pause on a six-week abortion ban in Ohio. Judge Christian Jenkins said in a Thursday hearing that he would not issue an opinion because the court still has questions about how the case moves forward. “The court would […] The post Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ramsey County judge who voided Minn. abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Weighs in on the Overturning of Roe v. Wade
As one of the most famous women of our generation, Kim Kardashian is using her platform to speak up about important topics, such as Roe v. Wade. In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which ended almost 50 years of protected abortion rights across the United States. Kardashian, who’s currently studying law, shared her thoughts on this major setback.
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota attorney general's office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state's lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.State lawyers argue the judge made no "findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits," which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
Idaho Legislature asks judge to reconsider abortion ruling
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has asked a federal judge to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies. In court documents filed Wednesday, attorneys for the Legislature said Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill incorrectly followed the guidance of President Joe Biden’s administration rather than using the standards set by Congress when he found that Idaho’s ban appeared to violate a federal law governing emergency health care services at Medicare-funded hospitals. “Congress drew its line to protect both the mother and the unborn child in an emergency medical situation,” the legislature’s attorneys, Daniel Bower and Monte Neil Stewart, wrote in court documents. “By contrast, the Administration draws its line to eliminate all protection for the unborn child in such situations.” The Idaho law makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, but says that physicians can defend themselves in court by showing that the procedure was necessary to avert the pregnant person’s death.
Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina
Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house
Comments / 0