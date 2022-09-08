ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Kathy
2d ago

Mistake to close it to start with Mayor!!! the noise, emissions, horrible sites,. you should be ashamed with yourself what you did to this city in part with Simon Group and the entire gateway. Disgusting!!! The unfortunate people that can't even sit outside, walk their dog in fear of getting hit by vehicles speeding and the view of this area is despicable and you sat back for years and did NOTHING! Shame on you!! Leave West Haven Mayor! You have nothing to offer these poor taxpayers!

