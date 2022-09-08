Read full article on original website
Related
G2E: Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central Evansville falls 55-6
WLFI.com
Omarion Dixon released from hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
waovam.com
NK at Home, LHS on Road in Week 4 Football
The 2-1 Vincennes Lincoln Alices will try to build off a big home win last week against Mater Dei as they face Evansville Central. The game at Central Stadium in Evansville kicks off at 7:30; you can hear it on 92.1, WZDM. The 1-2 North Knox Warriors return to Warrior...
G2E: North Daviess vs Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Daviess vs Washington FINAL: North Daviess 49 – 16 Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
MyWabashValley.com
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
waovam.com
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
wamwamfm.com
WRV Antique Show Nightly Entertainment
The White River Valley Antique Show continues today at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora. Lisa Shafer tells us that there will be free entertainment nightly and events in the arena as well. Today will be school day on the grounds as several area schools have planned field trips for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waovam.com
Christopher Carper, 56, Vincennes
Christopher E. Carper, 56, of Vincennes passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Christopher was born on May 17th, 1966 in Stuttgart, AR, to Glenn D. Carper & Sharon (Simmons) and Larry Yeida. Chirstopher spent his time riding motorcycles, fishing, playing bingo and spending time with his friends and family. Those...
waovam.com
KCPL to Hold Homecoming Party on the Porch
The Knox County Public Library will present a musical Homecoming Party on the Porch on Saturday, September 24th. The concert will use the porch of the McGrady-Brockman House at 7th and Hart in Vincennes. Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole will perform on the day following the annual Lincoln High School...
waovam.com
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/8
The South Knox Volleyball team beat White River Valley 3-1. Addy Delisle led the Lady Spartans with. 15 points, 28 assists, ten digs and nine kills. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 26 digs, Bren Hill 19 kills, Shelby Burke. 10 kills and Olivia Hamilton 14 points. (Tennis) Sullivan downed the Lincoln Boys...
MyWabashValley.com
The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame 2022
Please join us to honor these musicians 12pm to 6pm, September 18, 2022 , Zorah Shrine, 420 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Tickets are $15 and available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 So. 25th St, State Farm Insurance at 400 E Margaret Ave Suite A.
wamwamfm.com
William E. “Bill” Greentree
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
waovam.com
Daviess County Hosting “Recovery Day” Saturday
Several organizations in Daviess County are hosting a ‘Recovery Day’ Event this month to provide answers for people with questions about help for substance abuse and mental health issues. September is ‘Recovery Month’ and Saturday will be ‘Recovery Day’ at Eastside Park in Washington.
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
newsnowdc.com
Renee Jay, 51, Jasper
Renee Jay, 51, of Jasper, died Monday, September 5, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Indianapolis May 18, 1971, to Timothy and Carlin (Roberts) Norris. Renee was a graduate of Brownsburg High School and attended college, earning her Master’s degree. She worked at...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
waovam.com
Laura Nicholson, 77, Washington
Laura Frances (Wagler) Nicholson , 77, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 with her family by her side. Laura was born in Daviess County on February 15th , 1945 to the late Herman and Verda (Thuss) Wagler. Church was a big part of her life as well as her...
Comments / 0