Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
VFD Puts Out Small Fire at Long John Silver’s in Vincennes
Vincennes Fire crews were called to Long John Silver’s on Sixth Street this morning to put out a small fire inside the structure. Just after ten a-m, firemen found and extinguished the small blaze. No damage was reported from the fire. Crews stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes to clear smoke from the building, and ensure no further problems.
Toyota Boshoku Indiana Suffers One Night Shutdown Due to Illness from Fumes
Fumes from a concrete floor sealant are believed to be responsible for several employees of Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Gibson County becoming ill Wednesday evening. The Facebook page of Princeton Area Fire Fighters Local 1634 says the fumes caused headaches, difficulty breathing, and blood pressure issues. Multiple ambulances were called...
Days of Caring in Knox County Set for Next Week
Knox County is one week away from the annual United Way “Days of Caring.” The effort will be held on Thursday and Friday of next week at various locations across Knox County. Usually, the Days of Caring event is set for late September to early October. However, United...
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
INDOT: Oaktown U-Turn Intersections Doing the Job
Indiana Department of Transportation crews are considering the U-turn intersections at Oaktown as a success. The alternate intersection setup affects two intersections — one at Freelandville Road and one at old U.S. 41 at the north edge of Oaktown. The alternate traffic regulators were put in to improve safety...
LHS Homecoming Set for September 23rd
Vincennes Lincoln’s annual Homecoming celebration is set for Friday, September 23rd. The LHS Homecoming celebration is among the biggest and best across Indiana. The traditional Homecoming Parade will happen around 3:45 that afternoon. Also, Homecoming activities will happen before and after the game at the Riverfront Pavilion. Some nearby streets will also be closed on the 23rd as part of the Homecoming celebration.
KCPL to Hold Homecoming Party on the Porch
The Knox County Public Library will present a musical Homecoming Party on the Porch on Saturday, September 24th. The concert will use the porch of the McGrady-Brockman House at 7th and Hart in Vincennes. Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole will perform on the day following the annual Lincoln High School...
Laura Nicholson, 77, Washington
Laura Frances (Wagler) Nicholson , 77, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 with her family by her side. Laura was born in Daviess County on February 15th , 1945 to the late Herman and Verda (Thuss) Wagler. Church was a big part of her life as well as her...
NK at Home, LHS on Road in Week 4 Football
The 2-1 Vincennes Lincoln Alices will try to build off a big home win last week against Mater Dei as they face Evansville Central. The game at Central Stadium in Evansville kicks off at 7:30; you can hear it on 92.1, WZDM. The 1-2 North Knox Warriors return to Warrior...
Don Sabla, 76, Oaktown
Don Thomas Sabla, 76, of Oaktown, passed away on Thursday, September 1st, 2022. Don was born in Terre Haute on November 30th, 1945 to Edward C. and Miriam K. (Elston) Sabla. On June 26th, 1999, Don married the love of his life Deborah Ann (Stuffle) Sabla. He graduated from ISU, earning a Bachelors degree. Don served in the Army and also retired from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.
Mixed Optimism This Year About Crop Yields in Area
The early predictions on harvest are scattered between average and above average yields. Knox County Extension agent Valerie Clingerman confirms this mindset. Clingerman also knows a “wait and see” attitude is a good one to take when it comes to crop yield. With recent heavy rain, some plants...
