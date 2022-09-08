Vincennes Lincoln’s annual Homecoming celebration is set for Friday, September 23rd. The LHS Homecoming celebration is among the biggest and best across Indiana. The traditional Homecoming Parade will happen around 3:45 that afternoon. Also, Homecoming activities will happen before and after the game at the Riverfront Pavilion. Some nearby streets will also be closed on the 23rd as part of the Homecoming celebration.

