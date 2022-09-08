Read full article on original website
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb thinks Justice Department's Trump investigation is related to Jan. 6 — "The Takeout" podcast
Ty Cobb, who was a White House lawyer during former President Donald Trump's administration, suspects the Justice Department investigation into whether Trump mishandled White House documents — some of them highly classified — is really about a broader inquiry into potential crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump's spokesman accused the Washington Post of 'colluding' with the FBI over a report nuclear secrets were kept at Mar-a-Lago
Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the former president, hit back at a report Trump had kept top secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’
Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve...
MSNBC
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.8.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * I’ll have more on this in the morning: “The Justice Department will appeal a judge’s ruling for a special master to look at the documents seized during the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to a notification filed Thursday. The Justice Department will file their appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, the filing said.”
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war. “The Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released by his office Saturday night. “And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in.
Canadian police apprehend suspect in deadly mass stabbing
A four-day manhunt has come to an end. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they have apprehended Myles Sanderson. He's the fugitive they suspect of killing 10 people on Sunday across multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada. The suspect's brother, who's accused as a co-conspirator in the mass stabbing attack, was found dead earlier this week. Here with more is Bill Graveland, national correspondent for The Canadian Press. Welcome.
The 2nd suspect in Canada's mass stabbing case dies in custody, police say
The search for the remaining suspect in a series of knife attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan is over now. Myles Sanderson was arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police Wednesday and died shortly afterwards in police custody. Here's RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RHONDA BLACKMORE:...
FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search
Families are being separated at a border. This time it's Russians who are forcibly moving Ukrainians into Russian territory, then taking their children away from parents. The U.S. says what Russia is doing to Ukrainians is a war crime. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called a Security Council meeting yesterday on the so-called filtration centers where Ukrainians are being held.
DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI
The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information. Prosecutors say they have serious concerns about handing government secrets to a third party. And the intelligence community has had to pause its assessment of national security risks because of the judge's broad wording in the decision.
These groups are working to help the animals affected by the war in Ukraine
The six-month war that Russia is waging against Ukraine affects all parts of life. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley brings us this story of how some people are trying to help animals caught in the war. PETYA PETROVA: We are on the way...
Remembering longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels who died at 71
In September 2001, an NPR correspondent came on the line from Afghanistan. Anne Garrels was there soon after the 9/11 attacks, as the U.S. prepared to go to war. The first line of her report could summarize her career. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) ANNE GARRELS: I'm about as far...
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country roughly in half, and Russia's invasion has mostly come to its east. But here and there, Russian forces have crossed to the west bank, and that includes the place where they crossed to capture the city of Kherson. Now Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive, hoping to trap those Russian forces in a place where the water makes it hard to retreat. It's a test of whether either of these large and well-armed forces can gain a real advantage. We discussed this with U.S. General Mark Milley. President Biden's top military advisor was in Germany meeting with Ukraine's other allies.
Trump and DOJ submit special master picks
Former President Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. Both sides differ over how the review should proceed. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is...
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
With the midterm election two months away, NPR's Scott Simon talks with political analyst and editor Amy Walter about voter sentiment and which races she's watching. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday...
Russian Forces Flee Ukraine’s Kharkiv Offensive In Stunning Rout
Via TwitterRussia confirms what is clearly a frantic withdrawal toward Donbas as Ukraine’s counteroffensive steamrolls deep into occupied territory.
Facebook’s Mother Zucker Tells Rogan the FBI Warned FB that Hunter’s Laptop was 'Russian Disinformation' - Opinion
In a shocking revelation, the Facebook CEO himself admitted to podcaster Joe Rogan that the FBI requested Facebook censor Hunter's Laptop talk because it was ‘Russian Disinformation”
Report links Conn. members of law enforcement, military and first response to far-right group
Connecticut has 476 people who’ve signed up as members of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. That number includes five locals working in...
City official arrested in stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist
Las Vegas police say they've arrested a local elected official suspected of killing a newspaper reporter who'd written critical stories about him. NPR's Martin Kaste is covering this story from Las Vegas. Hey there. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: Hey. SHAPIRO: What do you know about the suspect?. KASTE: Well, the man...
A Black pastor sues the police who arrested him while watering his neighbors' flowers
Michael Jennings, the Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, has filed a federal lawsuit against the police officers involved in his detainment. The lawsuit also names the city of Childersburg, which oversees the police department that arrested Jennings, as a defendant. Jennings, a longtime pastor at Vision of...
