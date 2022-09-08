ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb thinks Justice Department's Trump investigation is related to Jan. 6 — "The Takeout" podcast

Ty Cobb, who was a White House lawyer during former President Donald Trump's administration, suspects the Justice Department investigation into whether Trump mishandled White House documents — some of them highly classified — is really about a broader inquiry into potential crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’

Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve...
POTUS
MSNBC

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.8.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * I’ll have more on this in the morning: “The Justice Department will appeal a judge’s ruling for a special master to look at the documents seized during the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to a notification filed Thursday. The Justice Department will file their appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, the filing said.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Associated Press

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war. “The Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released by his office Saturday night. “And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Canadian police apprehend suspect in deadly mass stabbing

A four-day manhunt has come to an end. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they have apprehended Myles Sanderson. He's the fugitive they suspect of killing 10 people on Sunday across multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada. The suspect's brother, who's accused as a co-conspirator in the mass stabbing attack, was found dead earlier this week. Here with more is Bill Graveland, national correspondent for The Canadian Press. Welcome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Public

FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search

Families are being separated at a border. This time it's Russians who are forcibly moving Ukrainians into Russian territory, then taking their children away from parents. The U.S. says what Russia is doing to Ukrainians is a war crime. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield called a Security Council meeting yesterday on the so-called filtration centers where Ukrainians are being held.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#U N#Canadian
Connecticut Public

DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI

The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information. Prosecutors say they have serious concerns about handing government secrets to a third party. And the intelligence community has had to pause its assessment of national security risks because of the judge's broad wording in the decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out

The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country roughly in half, and Russia's invasion has mostly come to its east. But here and there, Russian forces have crossed to the west bank, and that includes the place where they crossed to capture the city of Kherson. Now Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive, hoping to trap those Russian forces in a place where the water makes it hard to retreat. It's a test of whether either of these large and well-armed forces can gain a real advantage. We discussed this with U.S. General Mark Milley. President Biden's top military advisor was in Germany meeting with Ukraine's other allies.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Connecticut Public

Trump and DOJ submit special master picks

Former President Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. Both sides differ over how the review should proceed. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is...
POTUS
Connecticut Public

Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election

With the midterm election two months away, NPR's Scott Simon talks with political analyst and editor Amy Walter about voter sentiment and which races she's watching. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
ELECTIONS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy