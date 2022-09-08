Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.A period of mourning is underway in what is an unprecedented time for the country.It may also have an impact on professional sport, on what was set to be a busy weekend of action.There is no mandate to cancel sporting events and it is up to individual sports to decide whether it is appropriate to continue with their schedules.England cricket team’s Test match against South Africa at the Oval on Friday has been called off, while EFL football matches scheduled to take place the same day have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO