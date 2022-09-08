ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Liverpool 'could not keep up' during Napoli humiliation

L﻿iverpool were beaten by a Napoli side that "looked a lot fresher" and "ran over the top of them", according to former England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate. J﻿urgen Klopp's side were dismantled in Naples and Woodgate was alarmed by the distance between the two sides. "﻿Napoli broke with so...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Lineker claims football has 'missed the opportunity to pay its respects' to the Queen after all fixtures were postponed this weekend - as he praises 'wonderful and moving scenes' at The Oval

Gary Lineker has claimed football has 'missed an opportunity' to show respect to The Queen after this weekend's matches were postponed - as he hailed cricket's own tribute to Her Majesty following her death on Thursday. On Friday it was decided by the Premier League and the Football Association that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'

Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Football Supporters' Association demands refunds for fans after fixtures across the country were postponed following the death of the Queen

The Football Supporters' Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen's death to be treated sympathetically. Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Wales#Slovenia
Daily Mail

England and South Africa will pay tribute to the Queen before their third Test at the Oval today with a minute's silence and the national anthem... with rugby union, rugby league and golf also set to pay their respects

Tributes will be paid to Her Majesty The Queen at the sporting events going ahead on Saturday after football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect. Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening. Players and coaches will wear black armbands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
People

Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries

At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff. According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time. Photographs from the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

The Queen: Shamrock Rovers and the FAI condemn 'callous' chants

Dublin football club Shamrock Rovers has condemned "callous" chants by some of its fans mocking the Queen's death. Social media videos show fans chanting at the club's Europa Conference League game against Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday. The match was being played not long after the Queen's death was...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'You've come to the wrong side of Manchester!': Man United fans catch City star Erling Haaland casually walking down the street and ask him to come to Old Trafford... but the Norwegian doesn't flinch as he coolly tells them 'They love me here!'

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has been heckled walking down Chapel Street in Greater Manchester by a Manchester United fan. A video was posted on social media of Haaland walking casually while jokingly being shouted at that he had joined the wrong team. The fan shouted: 'You've come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Salford set up semi-final date with St Helens after big win at Huddersfield

Salford will take on reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens for a place in the Grand Final after routing Huddersfield 28-0 in the second sudden-death play-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.The elimination tie was given the go-ahead only 24 hours earlier following the death of the Queen and, after both teams and the 5,000 crowd paid their respects, the Red Devils made their mark by racing into a 16-0 lead inside the first quarter.There was no way back for the Giants under former Salford boss Ian Watson as Salford maintained the remarkable run of his successor Paul Rowley, who...
RUGBY
The Independent

Queen’s death: Cricket and football matches called off as Premier League to make decision on weekend fixtures

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.A period of mourning is underway in what is an unprecedented time for the country.It may also have an impact on professional sport, on what was set to be a busy weekend of action.There is no mandate to cancel sporting events and it is up to individual sports to decide whether it is appropriate to continue with their schedules.England cricket team’s Test match against South Africa at the Oval on Friday has been called off, while EFL football matches scheduled to take place the same day have...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy