BBC
Liverpool 'could not keep up' during Napoli humiliation
Liverpool were beaten by a Napoli side that "looked a lot fresher" and "ran over the top of them", according to former England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate. Jurgen Klopp's side were dismantled in Naples and Woodgate was alarmed by the distance between the two sides. "Napoli broke with so...
Gary Lineker claims football has 'missed the opportunity to pay its respects' to the Queen after all fixtures were postponed this weekend - as he praises 'wonderful and moving scenes' at The Oval
Gary Lineker has claimed football has 'missed an opportunity' to show respect to The Queen after this weekend's matches were postponed - as he hailed cricket's own tribute to Her Majesty following her death on Thursday. On Friday it was decided by the Premier League and the Football Association that...
Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'
Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
Football Supporters' Association demands refunds for fans after fixtures across the country were postponed following the death of the Queen
The Football Supporters' Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen's death to be treated sympathetically. Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.
England and South Africa will pay tribute to the Queen before their third Test at the Oval today with a minute's silence and the national anthem... with rugby union, rugby league and golf also set to pay their respects
Tributes will be paid to Her Majesty The Queen at the sporting events going ahead on Saturday after football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect. Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening. Players and coaches will wear black armbands...
Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries
At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff. According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time. Photographs from the...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
BBC
The Queen: Shamrock Rovers and the FAI condemn 'callous' chants
Dublin football club Shamrock Rovers has condemned "callous" chants by some of its fans mocking the Queen's death. Social media videos show fans chanting at the club's Europa Conference League game against Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday. The match was being played not long after the Queen's death was...
'You've come to the wrong side of Manchester!': Man United fans catch City star Erling Haaland casually walking down the street and ask him to come to Old Trafford... but the Norwegian doesn't flinch as he coolly tells them 'They love me here!'
Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has been heckled walking down Chapel Street in Greater Manchester by a Manchester United fan. A video was posted on social media of Haaland walking casually while jokingly being shouted at that he had joined the wrong team. The fan shouted: 'You've come to...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Salford set up semi-final date with St Helens after big win at Huddersfield
Salford will take on reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens for a place in the Grand Final after routing Huddersfield 28-0 in the second sudden-death play-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.The elimination tie was given the go-ahead only 24 hours earlier following the death of the Queen and, after both teams and the 5,000 crowd paid their respects, the Red Devils made their mark by racing into a 16-0 lead inside the first quarter.There was no way back for the Giants under former Salford boss Ian Watson as Salford maintained the remarkable run of his successor Paul Rowley, who...
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for big Premier League game
MANCHESTER UNITED take on Crystal Palace in their next Premier League clash this weekend. The Red Devils defeated a tough Arsenal side 3-1 at Old Trafford last week to make it four wins in a row in the league. Though United were outplayed for large periods of the game, they...
Queen’s death: Cricket and football matches called off as Premier League to make decision on weekend fixtures
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.A period of mourning is underway in what is an unprecedented time for the country.It may also have an impact on professional sport, on what was set to be a busy weekend of action.There is no mandate to cancel sporting events and it is up to individual sports to decide whether it is appropriate to continue with their schedules.England cricket team’s Test match against South Africa at the Oval on Friday has been called off, while EFL football matches scheduled to take place the same day have...
Riot Police Required At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Amid Ugly Scenes After Win Over Marseille
Amid the fighting, some Marseille fans stole a huge rainbow flag.
