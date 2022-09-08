Effective: 2022-09-09 09:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Hot conditions continue with temperatures up to 92. Strong east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the High Wind Warning, until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO