Effective: 2022-09-10 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Bernard and southwestern Orleans Parishes through 100 PM CDT At 1223 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arabi, or near Chalmette, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Gretna, Meraux and Arabi. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 238 and 241. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO