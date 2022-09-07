Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
WAND TV
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
newschannel20.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft
Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.
newschannel20.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of stealing a truck
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man has been arrested on charges he stole a vehicle. Charleston Police say he stole a truck and a registration from a second vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th street. Investigators were able to view surveillance camera footage and identify the characteristics...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
WAND TV
Decatur gas station robbed
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect after a Circle K gas station in Decatur was robbed. The robbery happened at the gas station at 205 W. 1st Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Decatur police said a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. An employee gave...
wlds.com
One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104
One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot
CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, south of Springfield, pleaded...
wmay.com
Waverly Man Dies In Car-Motorcycle Crash
A Waverly man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle on Route 104 in Morgan County Thursday night. Illinois State Police say 60-year-old James Farmer was eastbound on his motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, he slowed or stopped in the roadway. His cycle was struck by a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Franklin. Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
newschannel20.com
Arcola Police Department warns resident of scam
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola Police Department is warning residents of scam phone calls. The phone calls are saying they are an "Ameren Payment Specialist" claiming they were behind on their bill. The caller asked the resident for their banking information and login for their Ameren. Ameren says...
WAND TV
Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
