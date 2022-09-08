Read full article on original website
Vincennes wins, North Knox loses in OT
Vincennes rolled over Evansville Central 55 –6 at home. Alices are now 3-1. North Knox loses to Boonville at home in overtime 13-7 in a game of mistakes. The Warriors are 1-3. Pike Central falls to Southridge 0-55 at home. Linton over Sullivan 40-20. North Daviess all over Washington...
NK at Home, LHS on Road in Week 4 Football
The 2-1 Vincennes Lincoln Alices will try to build off a big home win last week against Mater Dei as they face Evansville Central. The game at Central Stadium in Evansville kicks off at 7:30; you can hear it on 92.1, WZDM. The 1-2 North Knox Warriors return to Warrior...
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
Christopher Carper, 56, Vincennes
Christopher E. Carper, 56, of Vincennes passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Christopher was born on May 17th, 1966 in Stuttgart, AR, to Glenn D. Carper & Sharon (Simmons) and Larry Yeida. Chirstopher spent his time riding motorcycles, fishing, playing bingo and spending time with his friends and family. Those...
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/8
The South Knox Volleyball team beat White River Valley 3-1. Addy Delisle led the Lady Spartans with. 15 points, 28 assists, ten digs and nine kills. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 26 digs, Bren Hill 19 kills, Shelby Burke. 10 kills and Olivia Hamilton 14 points. (Tennis) Sullivan downed the Lincoln Boys...
Daviess County Hosting “Recovery Day” Saturday
Several organizations in Daviess County are hosting a ‘Recovery Day’ Event this month to provide answers for people with questions about help for substance abuse and mental health issues. September is ‘Recovery Month’ and Saturday will be ‘Recovery Day’ at Eastside Park in Washington.
Laura Nicholson, 77, Washington
Laura Frances (Wagler) Nicholson , 77, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 with her family by her side. Laura was born in Daviess County on February 15th , 1945 to the late Herman and Verda (Thuss) Wagler. Church was a big part of her life as well as her...
VFD Puts Out Small Fire at Long John Silver’s in Vincennes
Vincennes Fire crews were called to Long John Silver’s on Sixth Street this morning to put out a small fire inside the structure. Just after ten a-m, firemen found and extinguished the small blaze. No damage was reported from the fire. Crews stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes to clear smoke from the building, and ensure no further problems.
Duke Foundation Grants Help United Way of Knox County
The Duke Energy Foundation has given food-related money donations to the United Way of Knox County. The group is getting $6,000 toward helping with those in need across the county. The United Way of Knox County is one of two area groups to get Duke Energy funding. The other is...
Toyota Boshoku Indiana Suffers One Night Shutdown Due to Illness from Fumes
Fumes from a concrete floor sealant are believed to be responsible for several employees of Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Gibson County becoming ill Wednesday evening. The Facebook page of Princeton Area Fire Fighters Local 1634 says the fumes caused headaches, difficulty breathing, and blood pressure issues. Multiple ambulances were called...
Hope’s Voice online auction underway
Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties is hosting an online auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The auction got underway today (Friday) and runs through Friday, September 16th. For more information, check out the Facebook page of Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties....
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
Tommy Lee Fish, 61, Bicknell
Tommy “Tom” Lee Fish 61, of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Tom was born November 2, 1960 in Vincennes, IN to the late Thomas Fish and Carolyn Lawton Fish. Tom was employed with the United States Postal Service, Bicknell. He served his...
Omicron Specific Vaccines Available for Any Interested, Through KC Health Department
The Omicron variants of Covid-19 continue to spread across the area, with Knox County one of the hardest-hit areas. Knox County Health officials urge everyone to stay prepared with the latest booster shots to battle the new Covid strains. County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford lays out the various new Omicron strains that are affecting people across the area. Lankford reminds everyone Knox County is a hot spot for the newest Omicron variants.
Winslow Woman Arrested for Driving Intoxicated in School Zone
Indiana State Police arrested a Winslow woman yesterday for driving while intoxicated in a school zone. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Anna Watson. Watson allegedly ran a stop sign near Pike Central Middle School, leading to the stop. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, meth, and another controlled substance.
INDOT: Oaktown U-Turn Intersections Doing the Job
Indiana Department of Transportation crews are considering the U-turn intersections at Oaktown as a success. The alternate intersection setup affects two intersections — one at Freelandville Road and one at old U.S. 41 at the north edge of Oaktown. The alternate traffic regulators were put in to improve safety...
Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
KC Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man on Child Molesting Warrant
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sandborn man yesterday on one count of molesting a child under 14 years old. 33 year-old James Harroll is accused of allegedly using a drug to molest the child without the child’s knowledge. Harroll was arrested on a Knox Circuit Court warrant issued last month.
