Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Buses to replace train service on portion of Metro-North Port Jervis line

NEW YORK – Buses will replace midday and weekend trains between Sloatsburg and Port Jervis from September 11 through November 13 because of track work. Buses will connect to/from train service at Ramsey-Route 17. For more information, including the specific bus schedule, see NJ Transit’s website: https://www.njtransit.com/service-advisory/1534809.
PORT JERVIS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry

Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway shut down in West Nyack and power line falls on superhighway

WEST NYACK – An electric transmission support line fell onto the Thruway’s northbound lanes in West Nyack, just north of the Palisades Center Mall at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday resulting in traffic being halted in both directions. The high-tension electric line behind the J lot in West Nyack...
WEST NYACK, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

State trooper struck on highway

PORT CHESTER – A state trooper who was walking back to his marked patrol car was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 95 Thursday evening. State Police said that around 8:46 p.m., the patrol car was parked on the shoulder of the highway in Port Chester.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Red Cross aids families after trees crash into houses

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Volunteers from the Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to 17 people after a tree crashed into two residences in Sequestered Road in the Town of Newburgh on Thursday. The Red Cross provided financial assistance that can be used...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New playground at Kingston Point Park

KINGSTON – A brand new playground is now open at Kingston Point Beach. In addition to the climbing wall, slides and other features, the play space has a newly installed safety surface, benches, and a fence. The old playground at the park was taken down to make room for...
KINGSTON, NY
Frank Gates
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers investigating fatal accident in Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY – An early morning accident Wednesday on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley killed one driver and seriously injured another motorist. The accident occurred on September 7 at approximately 5:50 a.m. Troopers and the Pleasant Valley Fire Department responded to the accident on Route 44 near Brown Road...
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City Of Beacon is in a Stage 1 Drought Emergency

BEACON – On August 31, 2022, Mayor Lee Kyriacou instituted Stage 1 Drought Emergency restrictions for municipal water use. These restrictions are reserved for when reservoir levels reach sixty percent of capacity and are outlined by Chapter 24 of the City Code. Mayor Kyriacou said, “Due to the ongoing...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester breaks ground for Healing Garden at Ridge Road Park

HARTSDALE – September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Westchester County, Wednesday, ceremonially broke ground for The Healing Garden at Ridge Road Park in Hartsdale to help build awareness of suicide prevention, and create a permanent place for reflection for loved ones who ended their lives by suicide. County...
HARTSDALE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers PD investigate smash and grab at jewelry store

YONKERS – Police in Yonkers are investigating an alleged group of smash and grab thieves who targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers and they think that group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed...
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]

After one of the driest summers on record ever, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, as a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since late last week than in the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

