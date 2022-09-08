Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Buses to replace train service on portion of Metro-North Port Jervis line
NEW YORK – Buses will replace midday and weekend trains between Sloatsburg and Port Jervis from September 11 through November 13 because of track work. Buses will connect to/from train service at Ramsey-Route 17. For more information, including the specific bus schedule, see NJ Transit’s website: https://www.njtransit.com/service-advisory/1534809.
School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry
Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
Thruway shut down in West Nyack and power line falls on superhighway
WEST NYACK – An electric transmission support line fell onto the Thruway’s northbound lanes in West Nyack, just north of the Palisades Center Mall at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday resulting in traffic being halted in both directions. The high-tension electric line behind the J lot in West Nyack...
State trooper struck on highway
PORT CHESTER – A state trooper who was walking back to his marked patrol car was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 95 Thursday evening. State Police said that around 8:46 p.m., the patrol car was parked on the shoulder of the highway in Port Chester.
Red Cross aids families after trees crash into houses
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Volunteers from the Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to 17 people after a tree crashed into two residences in Sequestered Road in the Town of Newburgh on Thursday. The Red Cross provided financial assistance that can be used...
LODI FATAL: Electrician From Hudson County Falls To His Death At Construction Site
An electrician fell 40 feet to his death at a Lodi construction site. The 43-year-old outside contractor from Guttenberg was in cardiac arrest while being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury following the 11:40 a.m. mishap Friday, Sept. 9, on Industrial Road. Fellow workers had done...
New playground at Kingston Point Park
KINGSTON – A brand new playground is now open at Kingston Point Beach. In addition to the climbing wall, slides and other features, the play space has a newly installed safety surface, benches, and a fence. The old playground at the park was taken down to make room for...
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Unlicensed Wyckoff Driver, 16, Causes Glen Rock Crash, Rockland Vehicle Owner Cited
An unlicensed 16-year-old driver from Wyckoff caused a three-vehicle crash in Glen Rock that severely damaged a Rockland resident's Jeep, authorities said. The teen carelessly turned the 2020 Jeep Compass from Park Avenue into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Maple Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
Troopers investigating fatal accident in Pleasant Valley
PLEASANT VALLEY – An early morning accident Wednesday on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley killed one driver and seriously injured another motorist. The accident occurred on September 7 at approximately 5:50 a.m. Troopers and the Pleasant Valley Fire Department responded to the accident on Route 44 near Brown Road...
City Of Beacon is in a Stage 1 Drought Emergency
BEACON – On August 31, 2022, Mayor Lee Kyriacou instituted Stage 1 Drought Emergency restrictions for municipal water use. These restrictions are reserved for when reservoir levels reach sixty percent of capacity and are outlined by Chapter 24 of the City Code. Mayor Kyriacou said, “Due to the ongoing...
Westchester breaks ground for Healing Garden at Ridge Road Park
HARTSDALE – September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Westchester County, Wednesday, ceremonially broke ground for The Healing Garden at Ridge Road Park in Hartsdale to help build awareness of suicide prevention, and create a permanent place for reflection for loved ones who ended their lives by suicide. County...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
Poughkeepsie Approves Plan to Update 20 Year Old Code; What Does It Mean?
'A vision for future growth and development' is what the City of Poughkeepsie has described their new comprehensive plan to help guide, as was approved by the Common Council in the city just this week. What does the plan include, what else is on the table for the future of...
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley
State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley, New York – On September 7, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. At approximately 5:50 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route...
Yonkers PD investigate smash and grab at jewelry store
YONKERS – Police in Yonkers are investigating an alleged group of smash and grab thieves who targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers and they think that group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed...
How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]
After one of the driest summers on record ever, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, as a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since late last week than in the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
