Choctaw, OK

News On 6

Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City

A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

3 Ninnekah Public Schools Students Injured In Rollover Crash

Three Ninnekah students were injured in a car wreck Thursday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of them was lifeflighted. Ninnekah Public Schools released a letter Friday morning which said the students were riding with a parent. A second grader was lifeflighted to OU Trauma Center. A first...
NINNEKAH, OK
News On 6

OCPD: 1 Injured Following Drive-By Shooting In SW OKC

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was shot, and officers believed the victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC

Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole

One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC

The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door

A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown

Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigating False Threats To Norman High School

The Norman Police Department is investigating an unsubstantiated threat made to Norman High School. The school received two phone calls on Aug. 26 during which someone with a male voice threatened to bring an AR-15 to school the following Monday, August 29. “We have more people than you know,” the caller stated to the school employee on the line, according to a police search warrant.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK

