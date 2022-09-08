Read full article on original website
News On 6
Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City
A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
“It was strange”: Oklahoma County Bomb squad investigating suspicious boxes in Bethany
Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.
News On 6
3 Ninnekah Public Schools Students Injured In Rollover Crash
Three Ninnekah students were injured in a car wreck Thursday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of them was lifeflighted. Ninnekah Public Schools released a letter Friday morning which said the students were riding with a parent. A second grader was lifeflighted to OU Trauma Center. A first...
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Drive-By Shooting In SW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was shot, and officers believed the victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer
An Oklahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.
News On 6
Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC
Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
News On 6
OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
News On 6
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
News On 6
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
Ponca City News
Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown
Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
News On 6
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
News On 6
Police Investigating False Threats To Norman High School
The Norman Police Department is investigating an unsubstantiated threat made to Norman High School. The school received two phone calls on Aug. 26 during which someone with a male voice threatened to bring an AR-15 to school the following Monday, August 29. “We have more people than you know,” the caller stated to the school employee on the line, according to a police search warrant.
Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side
Two died Thursday in a home near Lake Overholser on Oklahoma City's west side from what police believe was a murder-suicide. The post Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Second passenger dies following pursuit, crash
Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
KOCO
Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
