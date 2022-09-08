Read full article on original website
john schmidt
2d ago
Why O why ..would anyone be surprised? This was the argument as to why bail reform would not work....because criminals don't follow rules! So how in the hell you expect them to show up later to court?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who burglarized New Rochelle home sentenced to prison
WHITE PLAINS – A Queens man has been sentenced in Westchester County Court to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced. Kevin Rojo-Rojo’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence in received in June in Nassau County...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County remembers horrific attacks of 9/11
POUGHKEEPSIE – At 8:30 Friday morning, dozens gathered in front of the Dutchess County Family Court in Poughkeepsie for a memorial service for those who perished on September 11, 2001. Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie opened the ceremony by describing the personal loss she suffered when a family member died during the terrorist attack in New York City.
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man with prior gun conviction sentenced to max for another possession
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man with prior criminal convictions, including weapons possession, assault with a weapon and animal fighting, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to the maximum sentence under the law for possessing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with 10 bullets. On March 1, Corey Owens,...
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
News 12
"Warrant Wednesday" shines social media spotlight on wanted suspects in town of Newburgh
Town of Newburgh police are taking to social media to find crime suspects. Authorities are putting up dozens of wanted posters on their Facebook page in a campaign they call "Warrant Wednesday." Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call them at (845) 564-1100. They say...
Beacon man allegedly assaults Trooper after DWI arrest
A Beacon man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a State Trooper in the head with his cell phone, after being accused of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop
Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Teen Duo Nabbed In Mount Pleasant With Gun Following Chase, Police Say
Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester. The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant. According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
SPD: Arrest of wanted person
Saugerties police arrested Christopher Rega, 31 of Bergan County, New Jersey. Police reported Rega was carrying controlled substances.
Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine In Putnam County, Authorities Say
A man was arrested on narcotics charges during a routine traffic stop in the region. Northern Westchester resident William E. Felling, age 40, of Somers, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2 in Putnam County on Route 6 in the town of Southeast. During the stop an investigation found Felling was...
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop
WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY
It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice
SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Three former administrators file federal lawsuit against Middletown school district
“A student wrote to me … ‘Mr. Perez! I was riding to Dairy Queen a little while ago with my parents and we think we saw you driving on East Main. I recognized your beard! You have a white car, right?’”. Omar Perez laughed at the text...
