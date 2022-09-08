ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

john schmidt
2d ago

Why O why ..would anyone be surprised? This was the argument as to why bail reform would not work....because criminals don't follow rules! So how in the hell you expect them to show up later to court?

Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who burglarized New Rochelle home sentenced to prison

WHITE PLAINS – A Queens man has been sentenced in Westchester County Court to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced. Kevin Rojo-Rojo’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence in received in June in Nassau County...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County remembers horrific attacks of 9/11

POUGHKEEPSIE – At 8:30 Friday morning, dozens gathered in front of the Dutchess County Family Court in Poughkeepsie for a memorial service for those who perished on September 11, 2001. Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie opened the ceremony by describing the personal loss she suffered when a family member died during the terrorist attack in New York City.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop

Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop

WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
WESTPORT, CT
94.3 Lite FM

ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY

It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice

SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
SAUGERTIES, NY

