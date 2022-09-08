Read full article on original website
Knox Co. commissioners hear more ARPA requests
The Knox County Commissioners heard more ARPA funding requests Tuesday. ARPA stands for the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s federal funding distributed to local communities to offset expenditures or negative economic impacts of COVID-19, including assistance to small businesses, households, and hard-hit industries, and economic recovery. Commissioners President Kellie...
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
Vigo County Clerk's Office fights for pay increase among mass employee exodus
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers in one Vigo County department are asking the Vigo County Council for a pay raise. We told you last month, that the Clerk's Office lost 12 of its employees this year. Now, it's 13. Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore says they've left for higher-paying county...
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
Daviess County Hosting “Recovery Day” Saturday
Several organizations in Daviess County are hosting a ‘Recovery Day’ Event this month to provide answers for people with questions about help for substance abuse and mental health issues. September is ‘Recovery Month’ and Saturday will be ‘Recovery Day’ at Eastside Park in Washington.
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
Omicron Specific Vaccines Available for Any Interested, Through KC Health Department
The Omicron variants of Covid-19 continue to spread across the area, with Knox County one of the hardest-hit areas. Knox County Health officials urge everyone to stay prepared with the latest booster shots to battle the new Covid strains. County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford lays out the various new Omicron strains that are affecting people across the area. Lankford reminds everyone Knox County is a hot spot for the newest Omicron variants.
INDOT: Oaktown U-Turn Intersections Doing the Job
Indiana Department of Transportation crews are considering the U-turn intersections at Oaktown as a success. The alternate intersection setup affects two intersections — one at Freelandville Road and one at old U.S. 41 at the north edge of Oaktown. The alternate traffic regulators were put in to improve safety...
Duke Foundation Grants Help United Way of Knox County
The Duke Energy Foundation has given food-related money donations to the United Way of Knox County. The group is getting $6,000 toward helping with those in need across the county. The United Way of Knox County is one of two area groups to get Duke Energy funding. The other is...
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
Local road has new speed limit
Speed limits are coming to Old Wheatland Road. Tuesday the Knox County Commissioners passed the third and final reading of an ordinance to put a speed limit on the road of 30 mph from Hillcrest to McClure and 40 miles an hour from McClure to State Road 550. The limits...
Laura Nicholson, 77, Washington
Laura Frances (Wagler) Nicholson , 77, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 with her family by her side. Laura was born in Daviess County on February 15th , 1945 to the late Herman and Verda (Thuss) Wagler. Church was a big part of her life as well as her...
A new mining facility is set to open in Sullivan County - but not the kind of mining you might think
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mining facility is coming to Sullivan County, but it might not be the type of mining you are used to seeing. Cryptocurrency popularity is higher than it has ever been. Recently, Sullivan County announced a partnership that will invest $50 million to bring crypto mining to the county.
Hope’s Voice online auction underway
Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties is hosting an online auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The auction got underway today (Friday) and runs through Friday, September 16th. For more information, check out the Facebook page of Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties....
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
Dubois County Court News – September 7, 2022
Failure to Stop at Train Signal: James E. Holman, $141. Speeding: Emma E. Wininger; Madonna S. Mathies; George D. Bryant; Sterling J. Kiefer; David W. Whippo; Dylan A. Ring; Jeremy S. Blake; Christian M. Williams; Carol J. Breitweiser; Thomas A. Verkamp, $141. Driving While Suspended: Douglas K. McWilliams; Ciara B....
John F. Opel, 59, Jasper
John F. Opel, 59, of Jasper, died Tuesday, September 6, at his home. He was born in Jasper July 31, 1963, to Virgil and Margaret (Stratman) Opel. John was a graduate of Jasper High School, a long-time employee of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. He volunteered at the West Baden Hotel as a docent and at the Dubois County Museum.
Christopher Carper, 56, Vincennes
Christopher E. Carper, 56, of Vincennes passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Christopher was born on May 17th, 1966 in Stuttgart, AR, to Glenn D. Carper & Sharon (Simmons) and Larry Yeida. Chirstopher spent his time riding motorcycles, fishing, playing bingo and spending time with his friends and family. Those...
