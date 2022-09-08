ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I tried 6 viral beauty hacks shared by Huda Beauty. Here are 2 I loved and 4 that I'll never use again

By Armani Syed
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RnCu_0hmluvou00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEwyv_0hmluvou00
Huda Kattan at Tao Downtown restaurant and the author trying a red lipstick hack.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Huda Beauty, Armani Syed

  • Huda Kattan, the beauty mogul behind Huda Beauty, regularly shares makeup hacks on Instagram.
  • Kattan posts videos testing and approving viral beauty trends to her 2.5 million followers.
  • I tried six tips aimed to improve foundation, concealer, contouring, and lips. Here are my thoughts.
One of my biggest social media guilty pleasures is watching beauty guru Huda Kattan test out viral makeup trends on Instagram.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eawU7_0hmluvou00
Huda Kattan speaks onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon

During my evening scroll on Instagram, I often turn to videos from Huda Kattan , the beauty mogul behind the cult makeup brand Huda Beauty . Tucked between food recipes and Julia Fox's latest daring outfit , Kattan's videos frequently appear on my feed and offer me, and her 2.5 million other followers, the promise of easier makeup application.

As someone who wears the same beauty look every day, I wanted to have more fun with my makeup so I set out to try six viral makeup trends that Kattan approved on her Instagram page.

The first beauty hack I wanted to try out was submerging my foundation in water before applying it with a brush.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHjOv_0hmluvou00
The author squirting foundation into a glass of water for a beauty hack.

Armani Syed

I typically use two small pumps of Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless foundation in my beauty routine. I put some on the back of my hand and then use my middle finger to apply it before blending the product across my face.

In June, Kattan posted a video trying a viral makeup hack where you pump foundation into a glass of water before picking it up with a brush and applying it. In the video, which has been liked over 172,500 times, Kattan says the technique is supposed to give the "longest-wear application" and "make your skin look more beautiful."

In the video, Kattan used Huda Beauty's FauxFilter foundation, which I also own and have found to offer full coverage with a matte finish.

With this in mind, I was eager to try the hack, especially as I find my coverage doesn't last throughout the day.

The viral method made the foundation cling to my brush and the water made the application more difficult.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4YQg_0hmluvou00
The author trying water-soaked foundation on her skin.

Armani Syed

I found that the foundation clung to my brush all at once and didn't allow me to slowly build up coverage. The water also dripped down my face and make it hard to blend the product, so I allowed it to dry first.

Once dried, the foundation I had dotted around my face become too matte and dry to blend seamlessly with a sponge. Using a different tool to the one covered in the foundation is definitely the best approach, but the drying combination still makes this difficult to work with.

I used my fingers to blend after dabbing it on with the brush which was slightly easier, but not worth the added time and effort in my opinion. I use a full-coverage foundation but this method still left my skin imperfections exposed.

Kattan said the technique works, adds luminosity, and reduces transfer, but is also complicated and wasteful. I disliked it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYh2M_0hmluvou00
A stained cup and brush used for the viral beauty hack.

Armani Syed

After trying the hack, Kattan said she noticed "a hint" of luminosity on the side of her face where she used water and that there was "very little" transfer.

"I do think this works, I just think that it's a little complicated, a little gross, and also a little wasteful," she said in the video.

I agree that there was less transfer because the technique was so drying, but this made my skin look dull and textured. The glass and brush I used were also drenched in foundation. This was, as Kattan said, very wasteful and took a long time to clean up.

Kattan also recommends her followers apply their concealer in an F-shape below their eyes and to the side of their nose.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKAkV_0hmluvou00
F-shaped concealer on the author's face as part of a beauty tip.

Armani Syed

In June, Kattan shared an Instagram video showing the "easiest way to a snatched face." The contour hack shows Kattan using concealer to draw an F shape beneath her eye and to the side of her nose, blending it out with a sponge, and setting it with powder. I tried this on one side of my face and used my usual sporadic method on the other.

The tip was simple and not dissimilar to what I usually do, but it would best suit those with already great skin as it only brightened the area and left the rest of my skin without coverage. I have a few acne scars and I like to dot Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer over these areas. With that in mind, the hack works but it's not the best practice for my skin's needs.

A hack I did love was Kattan's tip to draw a small triangle of concealer beside your nostrils to avoid creasing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgQ3a_0hmluvou00
Adding a triangle of concealer aimed to prevent creases caused by smile lines.

Armani Syed

In May, I watched a tutorial video Kattan posted on Instagram showing how a touch of concealer could prevent smile lines from causing your concealer to crease. The method in the video, which has over 143,700 likes at the time of writing, looked simple and the difference was immediately visible.

When trying the hack, I used my concealer brush to form a small triangle beside each nostril, pointing towards my ears, and set it with powder. This only took me a minute to do and I noticed the difference throughout the day.

Kattan gave her stamp of approval to a trick where you apply highlight and contour to the same makeup brush and pull it down your nose for instant definition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GqlV_0hmluvou00
The author attempting single-application contouring.

Armani Syed

Kattan shared an Instagram video contouring her nose with a single action in August, which received over 26,000 likes and immediately caught my eye. I'm a big fan of contouring my nose and cheeks so I was excited to try this time-saving hack.

In the clip, Kattan was doubtful before trying it and struggled to make it work well. She quickly learned that she needed to apply the product to a mixing plate beforehand and found some success with that.

"I still would go in and contour my nose the way I want to contour it but yeah that did work," Kattan said in the clip. She added that it could be a great hack for beginners with a steady hand.

The single-application contouring trick created an unhelpful mess on my face that took me extra time to correct, but it may have been my fault.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ny1Ex_0hmluvou00
Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze & Glow contour palette, and the author after use.

Armani Syed

I used concealer and a cream contour to emulate her technique but I didn't have as wide a brush, so when I dragged the contour down my nose, it was too narrow and the product wasn't evenly placed. Much like Kattan, I had to go in and correct the harsh lines, which meant I didn't save any time at all.

If I had a wider brush in my collection I might have had more success with the method but as Kattan said, it felt like it complicated a process that I typically enjoy.

I was skeptical that using eyeshadow as a long-lasting lip liner would work because it seemed quite drying, but Kattan said it was "so beautiful."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNWXW_0hmluvou00
Two eyeshadow palettes by Huda Beauty, and the shade used by the author.

Armani Syed

Kattan caught my attention in August when she posted an Instagram video trying eyeshadow as an alternative to lip liner . The video, which has over 68,000 likes, shows Kattan using a flat brush to apply a dark eyeshadow around the edge of her mouth, before applying lipstick.

"This makes sense because eyeshadow is more powdery, lip liners can tend to be really creamy so it can affect how long wearing one is," she said in the video. Once she finished the hack, Kattan noted that she loved the way it looked and it was "so beautiful."

I used Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palettes to recreate the technique.

Using eyeshadow as a lip liner was as gorgeous as Kattan claimed. It became my new favorite hack and one I'll continue to use.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFlyw_0hmluvou00
The author testing eyeshadow as a lip liner.

Armani Syed

I used the shade Henna from Huda Beauty's Rose Gold Remastered eye palette to line my lips with a flat eyeshadow brush for precision. I then added a purple-toned Huda Beauty lipstick to complete the look and I loved what I saw.

Lip liners can be an expensive product and you often only get one shade but by exploring the eyeshadow palettes you already own, you can create new color combinations without spending a dime. I also found that the powdery consistency clung to my lips for longer than the average creamy lip liner, as Kattan said it would.

I was intimidated by the Kattan-approved makeup hack to use black eyeliner to line your lips and it looked as ridiculous as I expected.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUuKZ_0hmluvou00
The author trying a viral beauty hack with eyeliner as lip liner.

Armani Syed

Kattan tends to share useful and ridiculous beauty ideas in equal measure, but I was shocked that she tried black eyeliner as a lip liner for red lipstick and liked it.

In an Instagram video shared in May, Kattan seemed unsure about the trend but ultimately found success with it. "It's a little dramatic with the red but it's kind of sexy," she said, adding that with a little blending it looked really good.

I wasn't as convinced and even before I applied the red lipstick, I felt ridiculous wearing black lip liner as it's not something I'd usually do.

Even Chanel lipstick couldn't redeem the appearance of my eyeliner as a lip liner, which was the boldest beauty tip I tested.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2c4B_0hmluvou00
Recreating a red lipstick look endorsed by Huda Kattan on Instagram.

Armani Syed

Once I'd applied the black edge around my lips, I went in with a red Chanel lipstick to match the colors used by Kattan. I then used a lip brush to blend the corners and reduce any hard lines, but this didn't make it look any better in my opinion.

The look was dramatic but I looked like I was comically wearing face paint rather than a strong beauty look. I decided that the hack might better suit someone with a different skin tone or fuller lips.

It was this sixth and final beauty hack that made me realize that when it comes to my beauty routine, simplicity might be the best option.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

10 Drugstore Beauty Products That Went Viral on TikTok—Including Volumizing Mascaras & Mattifying Primers

If you’re a frequent TikTok dweller, then you understand the impact a single short video can have. One TikTok with millions of views can get a product trending and even wipe it off the shelves (*cough, cough* Mikayla Nogueira). Take, for example, the Dior Addict lip oil and every Charlotte Tilbury product ever. Those might be a little out of your budget (and mine), which is why I’ve rounded up 10 TikTok-viral drugstore beauty products. To show just how budget-friendly they are, I added up all of the prices and the grand total came out to $87. Ka-ching! Several of the...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huda Kattan
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#My Beauty#Hacks
Allure

I Tried the Head Spa Treatment That's All Over TikTok Right Now

The practice, which has deep historical roots across Asia, is like a facial for your head. I slept through my head spa visit. Which, when you think about it, sounds pretty nice. It was the hottest day of the summer, and I'd found a respite from the New York City street steaming me like a piece of broccoli in the back room of Masa Kanai, a salon on the Upper West Side. It was a Taurus Sun's ideal sitch: I was lying on a plush chair with air conditioning blasting, Slack notifications turned off, while Ritsuko Borges gave me one of the best massages of my life — all on my scalp.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Gucci blush de beauté: We tried the designer beauty brand’s first powder blusher early and we adore it

Gucci is an iconic name, whether you love to shop the brand’s fashion, fragrance or beauty buys. It’s safe to say designer beauty ranges offer a more affordable way of owning pieces from famous fashion houses than splashing out on an outfit, and what we love about Gucci Beauty is the brand’s tendency to incorporate signature fashion touches into product packaging.As an example, the Gucci flora gorgeous gardenia and gorgeous jasmine bottles feature a pattern from the fashion house, so customers feel like they’re getting a statement piece from the brand’s collection in beauty form. Meanwhile, Gucci bloom eau de...
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

Huge beauty sales are happening right now — 27 deals starting at $7

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If there's one area of our homes that we're always looking to restock, it's our beauty cabinets. But adding new picks to our routines isn't just exciting, it's actually pretty necessary — many beauty products need to be replaced more often than we think.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
Reader's Digest

I Tried Doe Magnetic Lashes—And I’ll Never Touch Traditional Falsies Again

I’m a sucker for trying new beauty products (Amazon’s best selling mascara or miracle makeup sponges, anyone?). But the truth is, I’m about as low maintenance as it comes for everyday beauty routines. Maybe it’s because I’m pretty average at applying makeup or simply can’t be bothered with a long beauty routine—probably a combination of the two. So, when it comes to something I consider to be a more advanced addition to a standard beauty routine, like false lashes, I steer clear.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Beauty Pie’s silk pillowcase is a smoothing, soothing beauty sleep buy

Silk pillowcases are billed as being the ultimate beauty buy to hydrate hair and skin. The natural fibres are hypoallergenic and temperature regulating, offering soothing and cooling benefits. Plus, their smooth, shiny texture helps prevents facial creases and tangled tresses.For frizz-prone hair, no static is created while tossing and turning on a silk pillowcase, so this beauty sleep buy has multi-purpose potential.In terms of supporting an overall skincare routine, the fact silk pillowcases soak up less moisture than cotton ensures optimum absorption of serums and overnight face oils. They also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too....
SKIN CARE
Insider

Insider

578K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy