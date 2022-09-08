ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Boys' creator calls out fans trolling Erin Moriarty and tells them to stop watching: 'We don't want you'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
Eric Kripke and Erin Moriarty

Laurent Viteur / WireImage / Nyke Harewood / Insider

  • "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke called out fans who trolled Erin Moriarty about her appearance.
  • Moriarty shared on Instagram that she feels "dehumanized" by the comments.
  • Kripke tweeted in response that trolls should stop watching the show.

"The Boys" creator Eric Kripke has spoken out in defense of lead actress Erin Moriarty after she being trolled by fans about her appearance.

Earlier this week, the Starlight actor wrote on Instagram that she felt "dehumanized" and "silenced" after receiving hurtful messages about her appearance, which increased after the release of the third season. Moriarty also shared screenshots of a Medium article titled "#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'fans'," which criticized the "misogyny" Moriarty has received.

On Wednesday, Kripke, the showrunner of the series based on a mid-2000s comic book, told fans to "be kind" or stop watching the show.

"Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show's fucking message," he tweeted. "Two, you're causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can't be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, fuck off to the sun & don't watch #TheBoys, we don't want you."

In Moriarty's original post, she wrote: "I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up - we change & evolve mentally AND physically)."

She continued: "So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart - I've opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours."

The Medium essay author, who goes by the username butcherscanary, also pointed out in the article that Moriarty's "objectification contrasts the message of the show because Moriarty's character, Starlight, fights being "silenced and sexualized."

Moriarty's costars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, and Nate Mitchell all commented on the post in support of the Starlight actor.

