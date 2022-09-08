Read full article on original website
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
The Best Used Toyota Corolla Sedan Years: Model to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Toyota Corolla sedan years include 2022 through 2018, but the 2009 Toyota car could be skipped over. Try to find a certified pre-owned option. The post The Best Used Toyota Corolla Sedan Years: Model to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota Tundra Is Officially America's Safest Truck Ever
Vehicle safety has been at the forefront of countless marketing campaigns, and manufacturers continue to spend billions developing new tech that aims to keep us fragile meat sacks alive and well. This obsession with safety has bled into every corner of the car market, including the traditionally gung-ho truck market. Most people rely on the sheer size of pickup trucks to offer some sort of buffer, but most trucks have come a long way in terms of improved safety levels, some more so than others.
The Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans and Large Cars According to Consumer Reports
As new car prices continue to surge, more people are looking at used cars to meet their needs. The good news is these cars make up Consumer Reports' most satisfying 10-year-old midsize sedans and large cars. The post The Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans and Large Cars According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 of the Best Used Midsize Sedans Under $15,000
If you're in the market for a used sedan, here are seven prime examples that you can find for under $15,000. The post 7 of the Best Used Midsize Sedans Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driven: 3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sportage Beats the Toyota RAV4
We've been behind the wheel of the 2023 Kia Sportage and the 2022 Toyota RAV4. See where the Kia Sportage has advantages. The post Driven: 3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sportage Beats the Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition!
Check out this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson comparison and find out the differences between the two crossover SUVs. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
8 Most Improved Cars of 2022 According to U.S. News
Here's a look at the eight most improved cars for the 2022 model year, according to the outlet U.S. News! The post 8 Most Improved Cars of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes
Engine light on car dashboard.(shutterstock/andriano.cz) Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.
The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012
The best SUVs with the most comfortable right from 10-years-ago are the 2012 Ford Flex, Lexus GX 460, Toyota Highlander, Lincoln Navigator, and the GMC Acadia. The post The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Most Expensive State to Own a Car, Maybe
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where owning a car will be the most expensive.
5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports
If you're planning to purchase a reliable luxury car, then it's important to research them beforehand. Here are five of the least reliable luxury cars according to Consumer Reports. The post 5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top 3 Reasons to Consider the 2022 Kia Sportage – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Kia Sportage is a good SUV with a few flaws. Here are 3 reasons why you might love the Sportage - and 3 why you might want to skip it. The post Top 3 Reasons to Consider the 2022 Kia Sportage – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t
Find out what standard feature Consumer Reports' best midsize SUVs have that others don't. The post Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Used Lexus Hybrid SUV Models to Hunt for Under $30,000
Here's what you need to know about the 2015 Lexus RX 450h and 2017 Lexus NX 300h, two excellent used hybrid SUVs. The post 2 Used Lexus Hybrid SUV Models to Hunt for Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient?
It's always a toss up between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry since they're both pretty similar. But which one is more fuel efficient? The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Camry Cost?
Check out the cost of a new 2023 Toyota Camry when you fully load the popular midsize sedan with the most expensive features, packages, and accessories. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Camry Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Is a Very Fancy Truck With a Jeweled Shifter
RamRam's Limited trim gets an even snazzier sibling with suede headliner.
GR86 vs. GR Supra: Which Toyota Is a Better Daily Driver?
The Toyota GR Supra is bigger, more powerful, and more efficient than the GR86. However, the GR86 offers affordability and a back seat for daily driving. The post GR86 vs. GR Supra: Which Toyota Is a Better Daily Driver? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
