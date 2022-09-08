Vehicle safety has been at the forefront of countless marketing campaigns, and manufacturers continue to spend billions developing new tech that aims to keep us fragile meat sacks alive and well. This obsession with safety has bled into every corner of the car market, including the traditionally gung-ho truck market. Most people rely on the sheer size of pickup trucks to offer some sort of buffer, but most trucks have come a long way in terms of improved safety levels, some more so than others.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO