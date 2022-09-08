ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CarBuzz.com

The Toyota Tundra Is Officially America's Safest Truck Ever

Vehicle safety has been at the forefront of countless marketing campaigns, and manufacturers continue to spend billions developing new tech that aims to keep us fragile meat sacks alive and well. This obsession with safety has bled into every corner of the car market, including the traditionally gung-ho truck market. Most people rely on the sheer size of pickup trucks to offer some sort of buffer, but most trucks have come a long way in terms of improved safety levels, some more so than others.
Ian Lang

Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes

Engine light on car dashboard.(shutterstock/andriano.cz) Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.

