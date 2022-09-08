ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Serial Killer Care Worker Murdered Elderly Home Residents with Insulin

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Bernard Chantal

A care worker is believed to have killed three elderly residents in a Belgian nursing home by overdosing them with insulin, officials say. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for attempts on the lives of three other residents at the Rozenberg care center in Oostrozebeke in western Belgium between July 2020 and August 2021. Alarmingly, authorities have yet to identify the perpetrator and worry they may have since moved to another care home. Leadership at the Rozenberg center raised the alarm with police in November 2020 but an investigation failed to identify who was responsible, and the killings stopped last year. The first two victims were women, while the third was an 87-year-old man who survived two poisonings but died from a third in December 2020. Jeanine Roobroeck, 89, was removed from the home by her family after a murder attempt in February 2021 when she was injected with insulin. “Granny didn’t have diabetes at all,” her granddaughter, Lindsay, told local media. “But someone injected it anyway, undetected between her toes. We think someone deliberately administered that insulin to subsequently step into the forefront as a saving angel. The motive could then be attention.”

