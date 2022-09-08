ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says

By Allison Quinn
 2 days ago
An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman , 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.

sassyaf
2d ago

We night fish all the time . Our kids grew up on the lake and started fishing early . Good judgment goes a lil more out the window with every drink. Alcohol is a big tax revenue and legal. Sadly thousands loose their life to it every year. RIP lil family ~♡~

Reply(5)
77
Cherry Ames Ames
2d ago

Where was mom? oh that's right. The best parent doesn't win in custody battles, the one who has the most money for lawyers and talks the best wins. You can tell the judge your ex is OJ(he won custody after butchering their mom), Woody Allen, you can warn the judge what your ex may do to the kids, they'll still force you to share custody, which has caused many children to be killed, emotionally or physically disabled, caused you to be killed during custody exchange.

Reply(10)
70
RoyalFlush
2d ago

He drove into a pond purposely, though intoxicated for that reason to end all their lives. It must of been premeditated

Reply(23)
68
