City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
Char-Em introduces Future Educator Academy for students
CHARLEVOIX & EMMET COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new program from the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District (Char-Em) aims to introduce high school students to the field of education. The Future Educator Academy is one of a number of programs run by the Career and Technical Education Team at Char-Em. The...
Richardi Park Beach advisory extended again due to E. coli
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: The partial body contact advisory has again been extended for the Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said Thursday. Water samples collected on Wednesday showed an E. coli level of 673.0 per 100ml. The beach advisory has been in...
Recall election announced in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
Commissioners briefed on alternatives to Hartman-Hammond bridge
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners were briefed on alternatives to the Hartman-Hammond bridge. Pros and cons were shared on options for a Sabin Dam crossing or expansion of the Cass Road bridge. Road commissioners explained both options are more expensive...
Solar panels replace wind turbine in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- About a month after crews deconstructed and removed a wind turbine in Leelanau County, solar panels are now replacing it. According to Heritage Sustainable Energy, about ten acres of solar panels are replacing the wind turbine. Prior story: Long-standing wind turbine taken apart. After years...
Experts reach verdict on 'unusual' black cat
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last month, a photograph was taken of a large cat roaming around Twisted Trails in Manistee County. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it is a "normal-sized black cat." Prior story: Unusual cat spotted in Manistee County. The person who took the...
Open house hosted for Boardman River improvements
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Development Authority in Traverse City is looking for feedback on designs to enhance a section of the Boardman River. During an open house on Wednesday, people got the opportunity to give their opinions on three different designs for the back alley between Union Street and Park Street, along the Boardman River.
Grand Traverse emergency management highlights areas at high risk of flooding
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At Wednesday’s Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting, the county's emergency management coordinator highlighted areas that are at high risk for flooding, including Logan's Landing. This is due to what he calls “inadequate drainage infrastructure” under South Airport Road near the shops....
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
Wexford County commissioners to start YouTube channel to stream meetings
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Instead of streaming their meetings over Zoom, Wexford County commissioners approved to move their recordings somewhere else. Commissioners on Wednesday approved to create their own YouTube channel where meetings will now be streamed and archived for people at home to watch. This decision comes after...
Dealer offers blast from the past that was ahead of it's time
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're of a certain age, you may think that Telsa was the start of electric vehicles. But if you're a little older, you may remember when they showed up on a few dealer's lots. Turns out a blast from the past recently showed up...
Cadillac man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Roberto Ambriz, 31, has been arraigned for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while license suspended. Another story: Alpena man arrested for falsely accusing MSP...
Fall raspberries are ripening in time for U-Pick due to warm days and cool nights
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Summer is known for its fresh fruit and U-Pick season. One farm in Antrim County is growing berries just in time for fall. "Things are going so well. The weather is absolutely perfect for growing raspberries. I've got a huge crop up and coming. These guys they're sizing up and they're gonna put color over the next few days," said Jack King, owner of King Orchards.
Gaylord St. Mary starts Week 3 with shutout win over Forest Area
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- Week 3 of the high school football season got started a little early this week with a Ski Valley match-up under the lights. Gaylord St. Mary went on the road to play Forest Area and the Snowbirds picked up a 52-0 win on the road. The...
