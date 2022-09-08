Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server, says Trump should be held accountable as DOJ looks into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Trump is accused of violating three laws — including a portion of the Espionage Act — which could land him up to 33 years behind bars if convicted.
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who Putin...
'Don't piss women off': Democrat John Fetterman makes abortion rights push in Philadelphia suburbs
Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman and top allies on Sunday hammered Republican Mehmet Oz over past remarks calling abortion "murder" and warned that Oz would be a "rubber stamp" for a national ban.
Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Western governments are mobilizing their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine's six-month-old battle against Russia's invasion. The Pentagon wants allies to ramp up their own production lines to help replenish stockpiles.
