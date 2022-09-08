Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Perfumehead, a Brand for Fragrance Fanatics
Turning passion into perfume wasn’t difficult for Brian Giles, the mind behind Perfumehead. For the entrepreneur with a résumé that includes Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics, it all started after a bout of COVID-19 took his sense of smell. “After three months, when my sense of smell...
msn.com
Great Dane's Reaction to Getting a New Gigantic Bed Couldn't Be Cuter
It's not an understatement to say that our bed is our happy place. It's where we watch movies, sleep, and yes — sometimes eat snacks. So it goes to reason that our pets feel equally as strong about where they sleep. We know that a Great Dane online must've been so happy when her mama finally got her a bed big enough for her to sleep on. The TikTok creator even recorded her pup's reaction and shared it on the internet, where it's receiving tons of applause.
PETS・
Comments / 0