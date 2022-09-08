Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
krwc1360.com
Loretto Fun Fest Today (Saturday)
The community of Loretto plays host to residents and visitors alike with its annual Loretto Fun Fest today (Saturday) in Loretto. The event is an afternoon and evening of fun for the whole family, and includes numerous inflatables, a food drive, the Loretto Market and Expo, many different demonstrations and displays, kiddie train rides, bingo, the KRWC Road Show, and fireworks at dusk.
krwc1360.com
A&W Grand Opening Celebration!
KRWC is excited to be partnering with A&W and the Pit Stop in Howard Lake (Right on Hwy 12 on the East end of Howard Lake) as they celebrate the grand opening of their A&W Restaurant!. The fun and excitement kicks off on Friday September 9th, as the store opens...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Drivers Rescue Minnesota Family Whose Car Was Underwater
In case of an emergency, most of us would hope that we would stop and help, thankfully for a mother from McGregor and her two children some good samaritans did just that saving their lives in a terrifying situation on the side of a road. 21-Year-old Trent Lachance who is...
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
KWQC
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota high school football team is coming together to support their teammate, who is recovering from a devastating injury that may have left him paralyzed. Ethan Glynn, 15, started classes as a freshman at Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota. He took the field last...
krwc1360.com
Application Deadline Wednesday for Wright County Parks & Recreation Disabled Veterans Waterfowl Hunt
The Wright County Parks & Recreation Department reminds residents that they will hold their 9th Annual Disabled Veterans Waterfowl Hunt on Saturday, October 8th at the Robert Ney Memorial Park Reserve. The annual event is a closed hunt available only to disabled veterans who are selected by a lottery drawing...
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
krwc1360.com
Rockford Township Fall Clean-up Day Saturday
Officials with Rockford Township remind area residents that the annual fall clean-up day will be held this Saturday, September 10th. Appliances, tires, electronics and miscellaneous discardable items will be accepted. A fee will be charged for a number of items. Hazardous waste will not be accepted, and no brush and leaves may be dropped off. You do not need to be a resident of Rockford Township to participate. The clean-up event is open to anyone willing to pay the disposal costs for their items.
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park neighbors want action on growing colony of stray cats
In Brooklyn Park, a colony of feral cats has quickly grown in size and made itself at home in a quiet neighborhood. Things are now so bad that Brooklyn Park Police are asking homeowners to call them if they notice where the cats are congregating.
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
