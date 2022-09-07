Read full article on original website
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Every member of NFL Network's 'GameDay' picks Bills to win Super Bowl
Buffalo Bills fans have to be feeling good about their team heading into the 2022 season, but they certainly are not going to be able to play the underdog card. Rather, they should probably be concerned that so many members of the media are picking Buffalo to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm
The Buffalo Bills’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams told fans one thing: this is Josh Allen’s year. The Wyoming product has been banging on the gates of greatness for a few years now. Many are anticipating his rise to the top of the NFL quarterback hierarchy. Based on his first game of 2022, […] The post Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills nation celebrates Victory Friday
There was a glow over Western New York Friday. It’s debatable whether it was the sun or the glow of the Bills season opening victory. Two to three dozen fans couldn’t help but turn out at the airport to welcome them back around 6am.
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful. AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs. AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts...
Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia
Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
Raiders, Waller Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
Las Vegas has locked up one of its top pass-catchers just before the start of the 2022 season.
Bills reportedly trying to trademark 'Bills Mafia'
It appears the franchise does not want anybody else to be able to profit off of that phrase moving forward. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Sports Business Journal is reporting that the Bills are trying to land federal trademark protection for the "Bills Mafia" term. The club wishes to sell a variety of merchandise featuring the phrase and clearly is also attempting to stop others from dealing items that showcase the term.
The insane Bills Mafia invades SoFi Stadium ahead of Thursday Night Football game against Rams
The Buffalo Bills are playing their season opener on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams a long ways away from home. But, that didn’t stop Bills Mafia, who is as dedicated as any fanbase in the NFL, to make the trip out West. If Wednesday night is...
WATCH: Former NFL players LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho witness fight after Bills-Rams game
The 2022 NFL season just started and things are already heating up -- on and off the field. After the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills during their home opener on Thursday, two fans got in a fight in the middle of traffic after leaving SoFi Stadium. The fans seemed too distracted to realize that two former NFL players were among those watching them.
LIVE: Bills and Rams kickoff the 2022 NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills are in Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions to kick off the 2022 NFL Season. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 EST.
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
Animal rights activists run on field, disrupt Bills vs. Rams NFL season opener
The 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills. Aside from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two women that made their way onto the playing field also made a lasting impression. A pair of animal rights protestors ended...
LA Rams to face Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener
Thursday night football is back, baby. The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night. The match-up marks the 14th time the Rams and Bills have met in the history of their...
