Yardbarker

Every member of NFL Network's 'GameDay' picks Bills to win Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills fans have to be feeling good about their team heading into the 2022 season, but they certainly are not going to be able to play the underdog card. Rather, they should probably be concerned that so many members of the media are picking Buffalo to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm

The Buffalo Bills’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams told fans one thing: this is Josh Allen’s year. The Wyoming product has been banging on the gates of greatness for a few years now. Many are anticipating his rise to the top of the NFL quarterback hierarchy. Based on his first game of 2022, […] The post Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
WBEN 930AM

Bills nation celebrates Victory Friday

There was a glow over Western New York Friday. It’s debatable whether it was the sun or the glow of the Bills season opening victory. Two to three dozen fans couldn’t help but turn out at the airport to welcome them back around 6am.
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia

Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills reportedly trying to trademark 'Bills Mafia'

It appears the franchise does not want anybody else to be able to profit off of that phrase moving forward. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Sports Business Journal is reporting that the Bills are trying to land federal trademark protection for the "Bills Mafia" term. The club wishes to sell a variety of merchandise featuring the phrase and clearly is also attempting to stop others from dealing items that showcase the term.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Former NFL players LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho witness fight after Bills-Rams game

The 2022 NFL season just started and things are already heating up -- on and off the field. After the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills during their home opener on Thursday, two fans got in a fight in the middle of traffic after leaving SoFi Stadium. The fans seemed too distracted to realize that two former NFL players were among those watching them.
NFL
CBS Sports

Animal rights activists run on field, disrupt Bills vs. Rams NFL season opener

The 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills. Aside from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two women that made their way onto the playing field also made a lasting impression. A pair of animal rights protestors ended...
NFL
The Week

LA Rams to face Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener

Thursday night football is back, baby. The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night. The match-up marks the 14th time the Rams and Bills have met in the history of their...
NFL

