Kait 8
Quick pit stop leaves woman in tears
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A quick stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store ended with a woman in tears. The woman, who has not been identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at Munch-N-Pump 53 Package, 1316 Highway 53. While there, according to...
thunderboltradio.com
9/11 Event Speaker in Union City Removed After False Claims Discovered
A scheduled speaker at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Union City has been removed. A recent press release announced August Johansen as one of the speakers for the Stair Climb at Discovery Park of America on September 10th. Following the release, several reports indicated Johansen had false claims...
neareport.com
Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting
A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
KFVS12
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
Kait 8
Students ask for school leaders to listen, stands in protest
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Chanting for change. Students took to Bobcat Lane on Tuesday in Corning after months of feeling like their voices had not been heard. Last year, a teenager died by suicide after student protest organizers said she became a victim of bullying. Now, students want to make...
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry. Reporter Jace Passmore was at the scene and said he saw officers...
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
ktmoradio.com
New Madrid Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
One person died in a two vehicle traffic accident that happened Wednesday night at the junction of I-55 and US 61 at New Madrid. According to the MSHP, 44 year old Heather Polk of New Madrid died when 19 year old Hannah McNabb of Holcomb failed to yield her vehicle at the intersection, and Polk’s vehicle struck it on the driver’s side.
Kait 8
17-year-old murder suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
ktmoradio.com
Bridge Closed in Dunklin County
SIKESTON—Following a routine inspection, the Missouri Department of Transportation has closed a bridge on Route J in Dunklin County. The bridge is located between Route JJ and County Road 107, south of Glennonville. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. A...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
darnews.com
Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested
A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
radionwtn.com
UC Police, Obion Co. Sheriff Conduct Saturation Patrols
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department along with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a saturation patrol and DUI Check Point on Saturday night September 4. During the evening, multiple violations were addressed to included speeding, open alcoholic beverages, registration violations and the arrest of a wanted subject. (Union City Police photo).
Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law
Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
KFVS12
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
