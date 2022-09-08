ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, KY

WLWT 5

Multiple lanes are blocked along northbound I-75 due to a crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 between Towne Street and Paddock Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 75 near Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
NEWPORT, KY
WRBI Radio

Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman

— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
SUNMAN, IN
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Springfield Pike has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Springdale, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured following a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a crash sent one person to the hospital, Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to Colerain Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 2 injured after crash involving dump truck in Dayton

DAYTON — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly involving a dump truck in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to initial reports.
DAYTON, OH
WTVQ

2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
RICHMOND, KY
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

OSHP: 40-year-old Maineville man charged with rape of a minor

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started back in August 2019. The investigation began on Aug. 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female...
MAINEVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
MONROE, OH
Fox 19

Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
NEWPORT, KY

