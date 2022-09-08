Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked along northbound I-75 due to a crash
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 between Towne Street and Paddock Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 75 near Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
WRBI Radio
Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman
— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Springfield Pike has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Springdale, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured following a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a crash sent one person to the hospital, Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to Colerain Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. Police say...
At least 2 injured after crash involving dump truck in Dayton
DAYTON — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly involving a dump truck in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to initial reports.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Clifton Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Clifton Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WTVQ
2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
Wave 3
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
At least two people taken by CareFlight to hospital after crash in Darke County
ANSONIA — At least two people were taken by CareFlight to the hospital after an accident early Thursday morning in Darke County, according to a media release. >>Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital. The crash was reported in the area...
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
Fox 19
Video released of high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State High Patrol has now released video of a high-speed chase on I-75 that ended with an 18-year-old’s arrest. Watch the video in the player above. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield at OSP’s Lebanon post.
Fox 19
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
WLWT 5
OSHP: 40-year-old Maineville man charged with rape of a minor
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started back in August 2019. The investigation began on Aug. 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female...
WLWT 5
Long delays expected after a crash blocks one lane on I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — 6:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. Traffic is still moving slowly and backed up to the Union Centre Blvd. exit. Delays are still expected but should diminish as traffic returns to normal. 6:29 a.m. One lane remains blocked on southbound...
WLWT 5
Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
Fox 19
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
