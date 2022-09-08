Read full article on original website
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Rams vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills take on the LA Rams tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 1 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are looking to snap an eight-year losing streak on opening day when they visit the Houston Texans (0-0) at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Week 1 matchup may look like an easy win given that the Colts are viewed as heavy favorites to open the season, but the end of the 2021 season likely has fans taking more of a cautiously optimistic approach.
Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9.
Josh Allen’s Incredible Accuracy Makes the Bills Unstoppable
The Bills didn’t punt. Again. Last season there were 285 NFL games in the regular season and playoffs, meaning there were 570 individual team games. Eleven times, an offense managed to go all game without punting—that’s just 1.9 percent of all team games. The Buffalo Bills have now done it four times in their last six games, dating back to Week 16 of last season. They didn’t punt in their 33-21 win over the Patriots in Week 16, or in their 29-15 win over the Falcons in Week 17. Their wild-card playoff game against the Pats was arguably the greatest offensive performance in NFL history—seven drives, seven touchdowns, no field goals, turnovers, turnovers on downs, or punts. The Chiefs ended Buffalo’s season in the divisional round, but it feels unfair to say Kansas City stopped Josh Allen—after all, Allen left the game with the lead and 13 seconds remaining. (You know what happened next.)
Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and predictions for Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are on the road to begin the 2022 regular season with a divisional bout at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans (0-0) in Week 1. The Colts have not won an opening day matchup to begin the campaign since the 2013 season. The expectation is that...
Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingLas Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles ChargersCurrent records: Raiders 0-0; Chargers 0-0What to KnowThe AFC West might be the toughest division in the N.F.L. The Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders are each playoff calibers teams. Each team is led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and has offensive weapons a football coach dreams about having.This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The trade did not surprise many fans, but with Adams arguably being the best in the league at his position, some felt...
NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys
NFL Week 1 betting, I’d like you to meet college football Week 2 betting. I know you’ve met previously, pretty much every year at this time. But I figure it’s just good manners to reintroduce you to each other with the big football weekend ahead. Across this...
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Bills vs. Rams ‘TNF’ Game Live
Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California, the Bills and Rams collide in the first NFL game of the regular season!. The new season begins with a marquee matchup as the defending champs host a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Rams have won their last five Kickoff Weekend games, which is the longest active streak in the NFC. But Josh Allen and the Bills are a formidable opponent. Buffalo’s 2021 campaign ended during a shootout loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs. Will this be the year the Bills make it back to the Super Bowl?
NFL reveals Week 1 announcers schedule
The fun and games — fun? — of the preseason are done. This time it’s for real as the NFL kicks off its season at SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams raise their Super Bowl banner and play host to the Buffalo Bills. The announcers have changed networks the way players jump from team to team this offseason. They have their assignments and it will be fun to watch to see if they all remember who is signing their paychecks.
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
As Major League Baseball heads toward its playoffs and the NHL and NBA look ahead to October, the NFL is kicking off this week. Here’s a look at the 2022 primetime and holiday games and some key matchups (all times Pacific for brevity). The league opened the regular season Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams getting worked by Josh Allen and the visiting Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. NBC’s Sunday Night Football slate begins September 11 with Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Monday Night Football will open...
