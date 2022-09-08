Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Intel investing $100M in Ohio colleges to fill semiconductor jobs
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Intel announced on Friday that they’re going to invest 100 million dollars over the next decade in educating people in semiconductor manufacturing. Designating $50 million specifically for Ohio colleges and universities. Lorain County Community College is one of the 8 colleges given a grant. Microelectronic...
Euclid superintendent speaks out after threat leads to lockdown, chaos at high school
Euclid City Schools Superintendent Christopher Papouras is applauding the student body for helping to keep a bad situation from getting worse after threats lead to a lockdown.
cleveland19.com
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In East Cleveland along Euclid Avenue lies the notorious “Noble Motel,” which is a spot known to attract crime. James Howard, and his wife Veronica, approached the motel owner this spring and asked to lease out the property. The owner agreed to do...
oberlinreview.org
Housing Shortage Indicative of Larger Problems at Oberlin
This fall, Oberlin welcomes its largest first-year class on record for the second year in a row. Many departments, such as Campus Dining Services and the Office of the Registrar, are figuring out how to adapt to accommodate the influx of students, but Residential Education has been under noticeable strain as it tries to find living spaces for everyone. These difficulties have immediate consequences for students, but they are also indicative of a pattern at Oberlin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Caller threatens to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary school, police say
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police said an unknown man placed a threatening call Friday afternoon to Walls Elementary School. According to police, the caller said he would bring a gun, specifically an AK-47 rifle, to the school. No gun was found on school property, Kent police said. Below is...
wwnytv.com
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland’s Habitat for Humanity hoping to kick start lives
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Habitat for Humanity CEO John Habat told 19 News there will be two multi home developments on Cleveland’s east and west sides. This along with five homes in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood and eight new homes in Buckeye Woodhill. “There’s been a lot of issues with...
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
cleveland19.com
Juvenile shot near Cleveland Heights High School Thursday
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cleveland Heights Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road which is located right down the street from Cleveland Heights High. The victim was transported to...
cleveland19.com
Brooklyn City Schools student arrested for threats against district on social media
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooklyn Police confirmed a juvenile Brooklyn City Schools student was arrested on Sept. 7 for making threats toward the district on social media. Det. Joseph Bugaj said BPD responded to a report of a threatening message towards Brooklyn City Schools posted on social media on Aug. 25.
cleveland19.com
Akron middle school student taken to hospital after eating THC gummies
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron middle school student was hospitalized after the student and 7 others ingested Cannabis Gummies at school Tuesday. The incident happened at Litchfield Middle school. All of the students were released to their parents or guardians and had been experiencing varying degrees of nausea and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 4. This article has been updated with links and recaps. No. 1 St. Edward (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Elder (3-0) on Saturday. Next: Sept. 16 at Massillon. No. 2 Archbishop Hoban 49,...
cleveland19.com
Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday. Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat. Willowick...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
cleveland19.com
Neighborhood worried for students walking, waiting for bus with broken streetlight
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A street light on Professor and Anderson in South Euclid on the Lyndhurst border has gone dark and neighbors want the city to shine some light on the problem. “The kids, they come out and catch the bus, it’s dark, and it’s coming up on...
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
Comments / 2